A “successful” Loyola Academy football season ended unhappily Saturday afternoon when the Ramblers were upset 21-18 at St. Ignatius in a IHSA Class 8A quarterfinals game that went down to the final minute. Matthew Lee’s 28-yard touchdown pass to Jordan McKinley followed by Ryan Edwards’ extra-point kick slashed the Ramblers’ deficit to 21-16 with 4:58 […]

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