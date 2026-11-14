It’s time for New Trier football to party like it’s 1982. For the first time in more than 40 years, the Trevians are headed to the final four of the IHSA postseason. New Trier’s remarkable 2026 campaign kept clicking Friday night with another memorable victory, a 42-28 win against previously unbeaten Huntley, the Class 8A […]

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