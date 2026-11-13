Though a formal decision remains a couple of weeks away, Flock Safety cameras appear to be in Wilmette to stay, at least in the near term. A clear majority of Village trustees expressed support on Tuesday, Nov. 10, to renew a contract with Flock, which has provided Wilmette with automated license-plate readers and accompanying technology […]

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