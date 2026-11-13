Skokie is still months away from the election that will decide the newest members of its Village Board, but objections recently raised against three candidates’ petitions may soon decide who even makes the ballot. A Municipal Officers Electoral Board convened at Skokie Village Hall on Thursday, Nov. 12, to review a challenge District 3 Trustee […]

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