Dom Maloney is a multi-year varsity player for the Ramblers. He played quarterback his sophomore and junior seasons and is a safety and co-captain for this year’s 10-1 Ramblers. 1. Do you have any pregame rituals or superstitions? When we play at home, I like to get dressed in front of the same locker that […]

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