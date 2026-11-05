Chicago man allegedly tries to run over, stab fellow solicitor in Wilmette

Wilmette police officers aided in the arrest of a Chicago man on Thursday who allegedly attempted to run over and stab a solicitor along Green Bay Road last week. The Village of Wilmette says in a press release that Kevin Siduan Mora-Canelones was charged with attempted murder for an incident that occurred Friday morning, Oct. […]

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