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Wilmette
Chicago man allegedly tries to run over, stab fellow solicitor in Wilmette
By Joe Coughlin,7 days ago
Wilmette police officers aided in the arrest of a Chicago man on Thursday who allegedly attempted to run over and stab a solicitor along Green Bay Road last week. The Village of Wilmette says in a press release that Kevin Siduan Mora-Canelones was charged with attempted murder for an incident that occurred Friday morning, Oct. […]
The post Chicago man allegedly tries to run over, stab fellow solicitor in Wilmette appeared first on The Record.