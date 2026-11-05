‘Disturbing’ email sent to Northfield officials leads to added security at TIF meetings

The community discussion around whether to install tax increment financing in Northfield has at times grown tense. Local schools have applied pressure against the plan. Some neighbors wear hats and buttons with no-TIF icons. Multiple community members have threatened the Village with litigation. But the tension reached new heights Oct. 28 when Village trustees received […]

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