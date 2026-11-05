‘Nothing Can Stop Us’: Skokie bakery sees community support following smash-and-grab burglary

When Raheleh Zafarmand arrived at work on Tuesday morning, she found the front door to her Skokie business, SheReen Bakery, shattered. Shards of glass spread across the floor, she hesitated to enter for fear of what may be inside. After reviewing security cameras, Zafarmand said she and her business partner, Pegah Mahvavian, learned that someone […]

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