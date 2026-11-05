Athlete of the Week: 10 Questions of Kate Andersons, New Trier volleyball

Kate Andersons is a senior outside hitter for the Trevians. She is in her third year with New Trier varsity volleyball. 1. Do you have any pregame rituals or superstitions? I usually watch some of my film before a game to really gain some confidence and remind myself what I am capable of. It gets […]

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