    • The Record Herald

    Waynesboro’s historic Alexander Hamilton Memorial Free Library building undergoing repairs

    By Alexander Hamilton Memorial Free Library,

    2 days ago

    The historic Alexander Hamilton House, home of Alexander Hamilton Memorial Free Library in Waynesboro, is receiving repairs this fall and winter, thanks to grants from the National Trust for Historic Preservation and the Alexander Stewart, M.D. Foundation.

    What to know about the historic building

    The Alexander Hamilton House was built by architect John Bittinger in 1814.

    A look back with The Record Herald: When Jimmy Carter came to town: Presidential visit to Mercersburg was big news in 1978

    Bittinger sold the house to local wagonmaker and land speculator Alexander Hamilton in 1842. The house remained in Hamilton’s family for 100 years, until it was bequeathed to the Borough of Waynesboro for use as the town’s first public library by Hamilton’s granddaughter, Jane Stover Yost, upon her death in 1942.

    The house has been AHMFL’s home ever since. On June 27, 1980, the house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

    What does the project entail?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v4uYH_0w1ORv8b00

    Inspections of the building in late 2023 revealed various issues that, if left untreated, could compromise safety and threaten the integrity of the historic house, according to a news release from the library.

    Several large cracks in the flooring make traversing the library difficult, especially for those with mobility issues. The exterior woodwork, especially on the porch roof and on the alley-facing windows, is deteriorating, as is the mortar in the basement’s stone wall.

    “The challenge was finding funding outside of our operational costs,” Julene Diaz, AHMFL library manager, said in a news release. “We were fortunate the project turned out to be a great fit for the National Trust Preservation Fund and the Alexander Stewart, M.D. Foundation. Without their support, these kinds of capital outlays would be extremely difficult.”

    Welsh Run Builders, a local contractor with experience in repairing historic structures, will complete the work.

    The stone wall in the basement will be repointed, and woodwork original to the house on the front and alley sides will be repaired.

    The porch roof will also receive a special coating to preserve its structure, and decorative wooden railings will be replaced.

    Additionally, the cracks in the flooring will be mended.

    How does the library link the past, present and future?

    “Our library is a hub of print and digital resources for our community,” Diaz says. “These repairs honor the historic Alexander Hamilton House and Ms. Yost’s intent for the building, and it preserves this community resource for years to come.”

    Today, AHMFL provides more than just free access to books and other media. It offers STEM education programs for ages 0–18, access to technology and broadband, genealogy resources, crafting clubs, a Makerspace and a host of other programs.

    Connect kids and the environment: ‘Earthwalker’ Melodie Anderson-Smith honored by South Mountain Partnership

    “We are committed to stewarding the Alexander Hamilton House for future generations,” Sue James, AHMFL board president, said in the news release. “We are thankful for the generosity of the National Trust for Historic Preservation and the Alexander Stewart, M.D. Foundation, which allows us to complete these repairs.

    “This is just one way that the library is growing this year,” James continues. “We are thrilled to begin work on these repairs, and we are honored to see how this library will grow as a result.”

    To learn more about the historic Alexander Hamilton House or about AHMFL’s program offerings, visit ahmfl.org

    This article originally appeared on Waynesboro Record Herald: Waynesboro’s historic Alexander Hamilton Memorial Free Library building undergoing repairs

