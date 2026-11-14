A bit about you as a coach

Originally from Ann Arbor, Michigan, I moved to Rapid City in 2012. I’ve swum since I was five and played water polo at Michigan State. I started coaching in 2000, and over eight years my swim teams won six conference championships. My water polo team won a Michigan high school state title in my first season. I joined Rushmore Swim Team as a volunteer in early 2023, became Assistant Head Coach, and am now in my third year as Head Coach.

I’ve also spent 26 years in education as a paraprofessional, teacher, principal, university professor, and now superintendent. Coaching and education go hand in hand. There’s nothing better than watching young people discover what they’re capable of and learn the value of hard work and discipline.

Athletes to watch this season

Charles Ashton, Izzy Renaud, Aaron Ainslie, Solee Swank, Logan Hunter, Josh Basely, and Brady Burgess have qualified individually for Sectional Championships or are close.

What’s different from last year’s team

The team has grown by about 20 swimmers to 110 athletes, adding depth to an already strong group.

Team outlook for the upcoming season

This past summer we had our highest-ever State Championship finishes, with the girls’ 3rd and the boys’ 2nd. We’re aiming for an overall 2nd-place finish.

Who do you see as the top team headed into the season

Sioux Falls Swim Team

What is your coaching emphasis this year

Our framework is the Rushmore Standard: growth and grit, training excellence, competitive excellence, and a team-first mindset.

Last season’s record or finish

3rd overall

Any seniors moving on to play at the next level

Zoe Guillory has committed to Gustavus Adolphus, and Charlie Ashton has several Division 1 offers and will decide soon. They will join 10 RST alums swimming in college across the country.

How can the community watch or follow your team?

Follow Rushmore Swim Team on Instagram and Facebook, or visit https://www.gomotionapp.com/team/sdgrce/page/home

Anything else you’d like us to know

I’m proudest of the growth of Rushmore Swim Team, both in the number of swimmers we serve and in what they accomplish in and out of the pool. Youth sports are about more than wins, times, and medals. They build confidence, resilience, friendships, and habits that last a lifetime. I’m grateful to help young people discover what they can achieve.