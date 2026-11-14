Local Spotlight: Jason Hoar — From Western Roots to Concert Stages

By Mitchell “Stitch” Stafford

Jason Hoar sometimes gets to hear what people think of his company without them realizing they are talking to its owner. Someone spots his PowerHouse shirt, recognizes the name and asks about working there. Occasionally, the conversation reaches his favorite question: What is the owner like?

“He’s okay,” Hoar tells them.

It is a small joke, but it reflects something he takes seriously. For years, PowerHouse and Jason Hoar were practically interchangeable. Later, people knew the business through Hoar and his partner, Eric Ulmer. Today, he sees a company with an identity shared by an entire crew.

“I’ve been able to fall back a little and just wear the moniker like the rest of the crew,” he said. “I like that.”

For someone whose work helps bring concerts and community events to life, that shift is a source of pride. His story is about music, certainly, but also about family, relationships and learning to support something larger than himself.

A different kind of training ground

Before stages and sound systems, there were horses. Hoar grew up with parents Darrell and Jo in a family deeply rooted in ranching, rodeo, and western life. His father was a cattle buyer for 62 years. His brother, a championship roper, and his sister was a National Little Britches Rodeo queen. His father’s family came from homesteaders in southwestern South Dakota. Western life was part of the family’s history, daily routine and expectations.

Hoar remembers long overnight drives to rodeos and ranch work that demanded persistence. The lessons were straightforward: figure it out, work with purpose and keep moving because the day could be long. He sees a direct connection between that upbringing and production work.

An outdoor show in the heat might be difficult, but he can compare it with fixing fences in the sun using manual tools. Rain might complicate a concert, but he remembers working cattle in the mud. The comparison gives him perspective, along with deep respect for those who continue to make their living that way.

His parents also wanted their children to have interests beyond horses. Sports and musical instruments were part of becoming well-rounded people with skills they could carry into other circumstances. For Jason, music became the interest that took hold.

A drummer with a plan

Even as a young child, Hoar knew he wanted to play drums. Having heard that piano lessons should come first, he calculated that starting piano in second grade would put him on track for drums in fourth grade. His mother was delighted when he asked for lessons. His teacher soon learned there was a timetable attached.

“No, I want to play drums,” he recalled telling her. “I’m going to take piano for two years, and then I’m out of here.”

Another early influence was his elementary music teacher, Mrs. Kenner. She noticed he counted in pitch during classroom exercises and encouraged an audition for the Rapid City Children’s Chorus. That opportunity opened a world of music and travel, including a performance at Carnegie Hall in New York City. By middle school and high school, Hoar wanted to participate in nearly anything involving music: choirs, musicals, concert bands, jazz bands and marching band.

His high school jazz band director, Mr. Ellwein, gave his drumming a deeper purpose. He introduced Hoar to jazz and taught him to listen to the other players, understand the group’s needs and contribute to the music. The goal was to become a musician behind the drum kit, with an awareness that extended beyond keeping time. That lesson would eventually reach far beyond his own playing.

Finding another side of music

Hoar entered college intending to perform. At South Dakota State University, conversations with his parents and advisors encouraged him to consider a broader education. He initially pursued music business, then added music education. He ultimately completed a Bachelor of Arts and a Bachelor of Science, both in applied percussion, with focuses on music business and K–12 music education. He still imagined a future as a musician, but an internship at the Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls introduced him to the work surrounding larger performances. He encountered national touring acts, Broadway productions and rigging.

What felt exciting and enjoyable at the time also suggested that helping create shows could become a career. Meanwhile, a drumline friend introduced him to State Tech, SDSU’s university-owned sound company. The operation handled everything from projectors and small sound systems to concerts for regional and smaller touring acts.

There, Hoar met Michael King, who also operated a weekend DJ business called PowerHouse.

King invited him to help with a dance. Hoar’s musical background helped him pick up beat-matching, and King taught him about running weddings, school dances and other events across eastern South Dakota and into Minnesota. When King prepared to move on to graduate school, he asked whether Hoar wanted to buy the business.

Coffee-can lights and a growing business

Buying a DJ company while studying music required a conversation with his parents. Hoar’s own ambitions for it were modest: earn money and eventually buy sound and lighting equipment he could use in a band. The operation started small. Its original lights had included King’s grandmother’s Folgers coffee cans, painted black with colored PAR 38 bulbs inside. As work increased, Hoar invested in larger speakers and computer-controlled lighting.

Weddings filled summers, homecomings filled fall weekends, and proms arrived in spring. He balanced the business with two degrees, musical ensembles and other jobs. Even then, he assumed another career would become his main source of income. After college, he returned to Rapid City and worked in sporting goods before becoming a warehouse manager and staff photographer for a local manufacturer. At one point, he stepped away from production altogether.

But former clients, referrals and familiar contacts kept calling. The Black Hills wedding business became an important chapter in PowerHouse’s growth.

“Looking back, I never set out to build a production company,” he said. “I thought I was buying a small DJ business to help support my music interests.”

Building through relationships

Losing his last outside job marked a turning point. Around the same period, relationships and practical needs began aligning. Amy Oyler of Legacy Photo and Design wanted a studio outside her basement. Hoar needed new equipment space because the owner of the warehouse corner he rented needed it back. Over coffee, they discussed how difficult and expensive it was to find suitable space. Pooling their resources started as something of a joke, then became a workable idea.

Hoar had also recently met Eric Ulmer, who was preparing to move to the area from Des Moines and brought experience in rock and corporate production. They rented space together and began sharing resources, ideas and opportunities. Over the following years, trust grew alongside their businesses. They became business partners and purchased a building together.

Equipment remains a major investment. Bigger shows require sound, lighting, staging and supporting infrastructure. But Hoar places equal emphasis on people.

“You can’t do this business alone,” he said. “It takes a team of people who share the same vision, care about the quality of the work, and take pride in making sure the client has an incredible experience.”

The hours an audience never sees

PowerHouse’s work includes productions at The Monument, Rapid City Summer Nights, Deadwood Mt. Grand & Outlaw Square in Deadwood. The job begins well before show day. Planning conversations with venues and artists establish responsibilities. Those discussions become equipment lists and detailed schedules. Warehouse preparation follows, along with loading trucks and transporting gear.

At the venue, crews install sound and lighting, coordinate instruments and work with visiting technicians. Line checks, sound checks, stage changeovers and final preparations all happen before or around the performance. Afterward, the process reverses: artists’ equipment leaves first, production gear follows, trucks return to the shop, and the crew eventually heads home.

A three-hour show can mean 16 to 20 hours on-site for the people working it, depending on its size and logistics. Summer Nights has become a particularly precise operation after years of coordinating with the city and other participants. Familiarity helps the crew manage a demanding process down to the minute.

The amount of equipment PowerHouse supplies also varies. A large arena tour may arrive with multiple semis carrying nearly everything and primarily need local labor. Smaller tours may need sound systems and supplemental lighting. Artists flying in for individual appearances can need almost the entire setup provided locally.

Giving visiting musicians the right tools

That last scenario helps explain Dakota Backline. Hoar describes backline simply as the things onstage a musician touches. Flying with a drum set or piano can be prohibitively expensive, making locally supplied instruments essential. When the local backline provider was considering retirement, Hoar saw a natural addition to the production services already being offered.

Dakota Backline also serves events independently of PowerHouse’s production work. Hoar cited recent examples including Rally events, an event in Gillette and the South Dakota State Fair. As a musician, he understands the uncertainty of leaving familiar instruments behind. Supplying quality equipment helps visiting players feel comfortable and perform to their potential.

Still a musician

A recent opportunity with Brandon Jones brought Hoar back to the stage as a fill-in drummer. He spent weeks learning songs and preparing the set lists. He enjoyed the experience and hopes for more, although a full-time band would be difficult to fit around production work. A standing Tuesday gig, he joked, might be the only opening in a busy schedule. His performing experience remains central to his mixing. He approaches the role as an additional member of the band, helping each song reach the audience as intended.

“I treat each song as its own canvas,” he said.

He adjusts his approach to the arrangement, the players and the moment. The same song can feel different with another crowd, another room or another performance. That variety keeps the work meaningful.

A name the whole crew shares

Asked about pride in his work, Hoar points to PowerHouse becoming bigger than his own identity. He describes behind-the-scenes production workers as “ninjas in black,” people willing to do what needs doing without expecting applause. Seeing the crew recognized under a shared name means more to him than personal visibility. He does not offer a rigid prediction for the company’s future. His commitment is to arrive prepared, bring people who care and deliver the best show and service within their power.

He also hopes that professionalism helps support the wider production industry in the region and encourages others to join it. The lesson his jazz director taught him years ago still seems to fit: listen, understand what the group needs and contribute. Whether behind a drum kit, at a mixing console or working alongside his crew, Jason Hoar has built a life around helping the music happen.







