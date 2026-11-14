The ‘Anchorman’ and ‘The Office’ star talks comedy, Hollywood, family life, and why fans won't want to miss his November 22 performance.

BOX ELDER, S.D. — From his unforgettable portrayal of Champ Kind in Anchorman to his hilariously inappropriate role as Todd Packer on The Office, David Koechner has spent decades making audiences laugh. Now, the veteran comedian and actor is bringing his signature humor to the Black Hills.

Koechner will take the stage at the Box Elder Event Center on Sunday, November 22, as part of his Never Ending Tour, promising an evening of stand-up comedy, personal stories, and unpredictable humor.

During a recent interview with the Rapid City Post, Koechner opened up about his approach to comedy, Hollywood's changing landscape, family life, and even his plans to grow back his beard.

When asked what he wanted to say to the people of Box Elder, Koechner immediately started joking.

"I hope Box Elder has a good cut man because I don't fight fair," Koechner said, making a boxing reference inspired by the city's name.

He even suggested that Box Elder itself might become part of his performance.

"I'm going to devote a good amount of time, or at least a chunk that I have to write about, everything that is box," Koechner said. "Boxing Day, Box Elder, to be put in a box and on and on and on. How many different ways can we explore just the word box?"

Finding Comedy in Everyday Life

Although Koechner is widely recognized for his extensive television and film career, stand-up comedy remains an important part of his creative life.

When asked whether his material comes from personal experiences or his imagination, Koechner explained that the best comedy often combines both.

"Certainly, it's an amalgamation of both things," he said. "And even the ones that are from my real life are probably an exaggerated exploration of what we all go through in terms of our lives."

For Koechner, comedy begins with finding something relatable and turning it into an unexpected laugh.

"How do I feel about something? And how can I reach other persons' imaginations or feelings about a particular subject and then make comedy out of it?" he explained.

As an example, he recalled taking his three daughters on a summer trip to Naples, Florida, where they booked an excursion to see dolphins and manatees.

Unfortunately, the wildlife had other plans.

"We didn't see manatees and dolphins because during the summer, the manatees and dolphins don't hang out in southern Florida because it's too hot and they all migrate north," Koechner recalled.

He found the situation particularly amusing because the tour operators continued offering the excursion despite the seasonal absence of the animals.

Another memorable moment came when his youngest daughter needed a bathroom break during a drive.

"Now I grew up in Missouri, so if you're on a long road trip and you need to use the bathroom, you pull over to the side of the road," he explained.

But his daughter quickly reminded him of the local wildlife.

"Dad, there's panthers," she warned.

"So we didn't pull over," Koechner laughed.

Has Comedy Changed? Koechner Thinks That's a Good Thing

With a career spanning generations, Koechner has watched comedy evolve alongside changing cultural attitudes, social media, and streaming platforms.

Rather than resisting those changes, he believes audiences becoming more aware of potentially offensive humor can be positive.

"Yes, I hope so, because we're all evolving and we're all understanding what might be offensive," Koechner said when asked whether audiences have changed.

He believes comedy doesn't need to come at the expense of others to be successful.

"If it's about marginalizing, then it's right out," he said. "If it's about the shared experience and how we're all fools, I'm all for it."

However, Koechner also believes humor is subjective and different styles will always appeal to different audiences.

"Comedy is always comedy. It's always the same," he explained. "Now what's acceptable comedy is one thing. What is good comedy is another thing. What is evergreen comedy is another thing."

He pointed to everything from Oscar Wilde's sophisticated wit to the crude physical humor that has entertained audiences for centuries.

"Getting hit in the balls will always be funny," Koechner joked.

He also named Monty Python and the Holy Grail as one of his favorite comedies, acknowledging that not everyone shares his taste.

"There are many popular movies and TV shows that I don't particularly like myself, but they might be wildly popular," he said. "It doesn't mean they're not comedy. It doesn't mean they're not funny. It's just not for me."

Why Hollywood Isn't Making as Many Comedies

Despite appearing in more than 200 film and television projects, Koechner acknowledged that the entertainment industry has changed dramatically.

The actor, whose credits include Saturday Night Live, Talladega Nights, Waiting..., and The Office, continues balancing acting opportunities with a busy stand-up schedule.

"I do not stop moving," Koechner said. "I'm constantly working. I'm very blessed."

He also shared his perspective on why major Hollywood studios have moved away from producing traditional comedies.

"The movie business is in a transition because the studios like to make movies that sell globally," he explained. "Comedies don't sell globally."

According to Koechner, humor often depends on cultural context, making certain American comedies more difficult to market internationally.

"Japanese humor wouldn't necessarily translate to American humor and vice versa," he said. "But a Japanese horror movie would translate to American audiences easily."

Koechner emphasized that this was simply his own theory about the industry's direction.

"This is my supposition, my guess as to why we don't make comedies anymore," he said.

The actor also revealed that his recently shaved beard had been connected to several professional roles, including a horror film in which he played a rancher.

Fans of his bearded look might not have to wait long for its return.

"I'm going to start the beard again in December," he said. "But for the Box Elder show, I will be sans beard."

David Koechner Chillin' On A Couch

Family, Football, and an Unexpected Passion

Outside of Hollywood, Koechner has a few interests that might surprise fans.

When asked what he enjoys during his limited downtime, his immediate answer was unexpected.

"Architecture."

"If I'm out of town and there's a great building, I'll try to get to it," he explained.

Unfortunately, his demanding schedule doesn't always leave time for sightseeing.

"It's a job. I'm not necessarily a tourist," he said.

Koechner also enjoys professional football, particularly his beloved Kansas City Chiefs.

"I'm a big pro football fan. I love my Kansas City Chiefs," he said. "If there's a football game on, I'm probably going to watch it, period."

But one of his most personal projects has nothing to do with entertainment.

Koechner, a father of five, revealed that he's building a basketball hoop at home to encourage his children to spend more time together and less time on their phones.

"What is the one thing that they might all be drawn to do? I thought, basketball goal," he explained.

His goal is simple: get the kids away from their screens and outside shooting hoops.

Don't Miss the Show — Or You'll Regret It

As the interview came to a close, Koechner expressed genuine appreciation for the opportunity to perform for Black Hills audiences.

When asked for one final message to Rapid City and Box Elder, he initially offered just two words.

"I'm grateful."

He expanded on that sentiment, expressing his excitement for the upcoming performance.

"I remain grateful and I'll be twice as grateful, or as many times as the people are in the audience when they show up," Koechner said.

But in classic Koechner fashion, he couldn't resist ending with one final comedic warning.

"If you don't show up and you hear about it, you'll live a life of regret."

And when reminded of that warning, the comedian added one more promise.

"And I will fight you."

David Koechner's Never Ending Tour comes to the Box Elder Event Center on Sunday, November 22, 2026. Fans can expect personal stories, observational humor, and perhaps a few new jokes inspired by Box Elder itself.