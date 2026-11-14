Because every restaurant is more than just what's on the plate.

Fine Dining | $$$ | 523 6th Street, Rapid City

Settling In

Seattle has the Space Needle. Paris has a restaurant tucked up inside the Eiffel Tower. Rapid City has the top floor of the Hotel Alex Johnson. Sure, theirs come with a famous skyline and a few million extra people. Ours comes with the Black Hills, and you don't need a passport or a plane ticket to get there.

The Alex Johnson is one of the three tallest buildings in town. From the top, the whole city spreads out below you, with the hills rolling off behind it. We went in the evening, and once it gets dark and the lights come on across town, it's spectacular.

For about ten years, only members and hotel guests got to see it. That ended on October 1, 2025, when Juniper at Vertex opened to everybody. Victoria and I were members back then, so we've made the trip up plenty. We've seen that view more times than I can count, and we still spend half of dinner staring out the window.

The Little Stuff

Dinner is served every day from 4 to 9 p.m. You can book a table by phone, by text, or on OpenTable. General Manager Mitch McKeithan told me reservations are recommended but not required.

The service was fantastic. Our server knew the menu and made us feel welcome from the start.

Every signature cocktail is credited to the staff member who came up with it, so names like Morgan, Hailey and Ana sit right next to them.

Victoria ordered the Blackberry Lavender, with vodka, St-Germain, an elderflower liqueur, and a blackberry lychee lavender syrup. I had Smoked to the Heavens, made with bourbon infused with rum and tobacco, plus honey and cherry. Both were made exceptionally well.

Happy hour runs Monday through Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. and again from 10 p.m. to midnight. On Sunday, it lasts all day. You'll get 20 percent off the cocktail menu and half off select bottles of wine.

Chilean cod, petite filet and cardamom elderflower pear cheesecake

The Reason You're There

I ordered the Chilean cod. Chilean cod is actually Patagonian toothfish, also sold as Chilean sea bass. It lives deep in the ocean near Antarctica. Somebody gave it a new name years ago, since nobody wanted to order a toothfish. It's white and buttery, and richer than what you'd get at a Friday fish fry.

Juniper cures it with sumac, a tangy red spice, and sets it over black rice in a porcini dashi. Dashi is a Japanese broth, and porcini are a meaty mushroom. My fish came out light and flaky. If you like seafood at all, get it.

Victoria went with the petite filet. She asked for medium, and it came out cooked perfectly. The big surprise was the blackberry gastrique on top. A gastrique is a sweet and tangy sauce made by cooking down sugar and vinegar, and here they use blackberries. I never would've thought to put blackberries on a steak.

For dessert, we split the cardamom elderflower pear cheesecake. Cardamom is a warm, sweet spice, and elderflower tastes a little like honey and flowers. It was the perfect end to the meal.

A lot of the food is local. The kitchen buys from Black Hills Mushrooms in Rapid City, Odessa Farms in Spearfish, Journey Microgreens in Sturgis and more.

What Sticks With You

This is a special-occasion kind of place, and the prices show it. Everything about Juniper at Vertex is worth you night out. They do it right, from the drinks to the steak to the person carrying it to your table. You get a great meal at the top of a building most of us have only ever seen from the sidewalk.

Victoria's Taste

"I'd put that blackberry gastrique on everything if they'd let me. They go with quality over quantity, and you can tell somebody took their time putting this meal together."

Final Bite

Whether it's your first trip up or your fiftieth, it's worth it.

Mark your calendar, too. This March, we're holding Mountain West Whiskey Fest at the Alex Johnson for the second year, and Juniper at Vertex is the Platinum room you can get tickets for.

One last tip from Mitch. The Alex VIP Club is a monthly membership that covers the whole property, with points, a free monthly wine tasting and free entry to events. He calls it "a crazy deal," and he might be right.

Taste the Room pays for every meal we review. We don't accept comped food, and restaurants aren't notified of our visit in advance. It's how we keep our reviews honest and independent.



