RAPID CITY, S.D. — Growing up can mean leaving home, finding your footing in a new city and learning to trust your own voice. For Rapid City singer-songwriter Rowan Grace, that journey is taking shape in her newest music.

Grace released her single “Old Dog” on Nov. 13, marking a new chapter for the Black Hills artist as she develops her sound and prepares for an EP she hopes to release in early summer 2027.

Now in her third year at Berklee College of Music in Boston, the former contestant on NBC’s “The Voice” is finding clarity about the artist she wants to become.

“I’ve been doing this since I was 13 years old,” Grace said during an interview with Stitch from HomeSlice’s Hot 93.1. “I’ve sounded very different throughout my life, just trying to figure out what fits me best.”

With “Old Dog,” those years of exploration are beginning to come together.

Grace said her time at Berklee has given her room to write independently, discover what she enjoys and find people she likes working with. The new single represents those pieces falling into place.

“This song just feels really special to me,” she said.

For listeners who have followed her from Rapid City performances to national television and now to Boston, the release offers a glimpse of a young artist growing more confident in her creative choices.

That growth has extended beyond music.

Moving from western South Dakota to Boston brought an adjustment. Grace traded familiar surroundings for walking, train rides and the daily challenge of navigating a much larger city.

“I was very overwhelmed when I first got here,” she said.

Three years later, the unfamiliar has become a place where she feels she belongs.

“Now that I’m like in my third year here, it just feels like exactly where I need to be at this time in my life,” Grace said.

That sense of finding her place carries into how she talks about the music ahead. “Old Dog” is the beginning of a broader release plan, with more material expected over the next six months as she builds toward an EP.

“Be ready to be sick of me a little bit,” she said with a laugh.

Grace said the project could include five songs, though that number remains unofficial. She has a possible title in mind but is keeping it private while the details take shape.

What she is ready to share is her enthusiasm for the collection. She described the songs as connected while still offering something different from one another, with a message she is eager to bring to listeners.

“I really love the message that I’m like spreading in it,” she said.

While Boston has become an important part of her story, Rapid City remains a place she wants to return to and a community she wants to see.

Grace plans to come home for about a month over Christmas. Her visit is expected to include a Christmas performance benefiting the Rock Grace Foundation and additional appearances around Rapid City. She said she will share performance information on Instagram.

“Definitely come say hi because I’m only home for like a month and I want to see as many people as I can,” she said.

For the hometown audience that has watched her grow, “Old Dog” marks another step in a journey still unfolding. Grace is balancing college, life away from home and an expanding body of work, with a clearer sense of what she wants her music to sound like.

And as she looks toward the next release, her excitement is unmistakable.

“It feels like a very special day,” she said.