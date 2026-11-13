Dates sometimes take on a meaning far beyond their place on the calendar. Mention September 11, and most Americans immediately recall the terrorist attacks of 2001. Mention December 7, and we remember Pearl Harbor. November 22 brings to mind the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

More recently, the simple phrase ‘January 6’ has become shorthand for the events of January 6, 2021, when an angry crowd attacked the United States Capitol in an effort to disrupt the congressional certification of the presidential election. Mention January 6 and most people are reminded of the political and constitutional crisis that followed.

Certain dates have become part of our national vocabulary. Surely, January 6 will be one of those.

Friday the 13th is a bit different. Although its origins are uncertain, a popular historical story associates Friday the 13th with an event that occurred in 1307.

On the morning of Friday, October 13, 1307, hundreds of members of the Knights Templar were arrested throughout France on orders of King Philip IV (1268-1314). The Templars were a powerful religious and military organization that had accumulated considerable wealth and political influence throughout Europe. The king, who was heavily indebted and wanted access to the Templars’ financial resources, accused them of heresy, blasphemy, and other serious offenses. Many were imprisoned and tortured until they confessed to crimes they later said they had not committed. Their organization was eventually dissolved and its last Grand Master, Jacques de Molay, was burned at the stake in 1314.

King Philip IV was called Philip the Fair, but this moniker referred to his handsome appearance, rather than a sense of justice. He was reportedly tall, slender, and handsome, with a pale complexion and an imposing appearance. There is considerable irony in his nickname, given his ruthless treatment of the Knights Templar.

Although separated by more than 700 years and very different in character, the events of October 13, 1307, and January 6, 2021, remind us that the rule of law and the institutions established to protect it should never be taken for granted. Governmental power is an important instrument, but it must be exercised within constitutional boundaries. History provides plenty of examples of what can happen when those boundaries are ignored.

Superstitions such as Friday the 13th remind us that even seemingly irrational beliefs can shape our actions. The persecution of the Knights Templar reminds us that government power, when driven by political or financial interests rather than justice, can destroy lives and institutions. And January 6 reminds us that our constitutional system, for all its strengths, is not self-preserving. It depends upon citizens who respect the rule of law, institutions that honor their constitutional responsibilities, and a willingness to defend the principles upon which our democracy rests.

Dates may fade from the calendar, but the lessons of history should never fade from our memory.

Note: In regard to the preparation of this week’s column, the author would like to thank Attorney Sarah Baron Houy and Claudia Baron for their assistance and input.

Anyone desiring to communicate with the Author, may do so by sending an e-mail to the author at rogermbaron@gmail.com .