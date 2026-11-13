RAPID CITY, SD – The Black Hills Raptor Center has teamed up with renowned Lakota artist and Air Force veteran Del Iron Cloud of Rapid City.

Earlier this week, the center unveiled an original acrylic painting of the Bald Eagle Itan created by Iron Cloud to raise funds for the Raptor Center and an upcoming project and to recognize the significance of the center’s Bald Eagle.

“The eagle, to the Lakotas, it's the one bird that carries our prayers to the Great Spirit. That's our belief,” artist Del Iron Cloud said. “And so we look upon it as being very sacred. And anything that involves an eagle like this, you know, takes to my heart and I got to help it.”

The Raptor Center’s Bald Eagle came in last year in bad condition and had surgery in January to have a bit of wing removed. Darrel Baker, a board member and volunteer, brought the eagle back from Ohio and spends several hours each week working with it.

Iron Cloud, a 20-year Air Force Veteran - is a self-taught artist, developing an interest in art when he was just six years old. Later, during his Air Force service, he worked as an illustrator. He said by the time he attended art schools in Santa Fe and Chicago, he had established himself as an artist. Today, he said he tends to focus on large murals that can be seen in different communities he has worked in and in casinos throughout the area.

His involvement with the Raptor Center came about by chance about a year ago. Iron Cloud said he was painting at Prairie Edge when two volunteers, now board members, from the Raptor Center introduced themselves and invited him to see the operation.

“I developed an interest, especially hearing about the eagle, Itan, which, by the way, in Lakota means to be proud,” Iron Cloud said. “That was kind of basically how I got involved with this, and I hope to be more involved with it, and I hope to do more paintings for the center.”

Raptor Center Executive Director Maggie Engler said the center will keep the original but has both artist proofs and signed limited edition prints available for sale.

“It makes a huge difference. A huge difference,” Engler said. “Not only do we get to increase our learning because Del is teaching us about the world of art and creation of art, but we get a chance to raise money for the next most important thing for us – the building project.”

Engler said money raised from Iron Cloud’s work will support the Raptor Center and the 80 foot by 80 foot building project that will create 18 aviaries for the birds that are the center’s avian ambassadors, including the inspirational Bald Eagle Itan. The space freed up when the new space is done will be used for rehabilitation.