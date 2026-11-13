RAPID CITY, S.D. — The holiday season has a new soundtrack, courtesy of local singer-songwriter Bijou Belle, who is spreading Christmas cheer with the release of her original holiday single, “Christmas Is So Slow.”

Known for her appearance on NBC's The Voice and her time performing alongside her siblings in the local band The Rathko, Belle is continuing to establish herself as a solo artist. Her latest release brings a festive new addition to her growing catalog of original music.

During a recent in-studio interview, Belle shared the inspiration behind the song, the surprisingly simple songwriting process and how a casual afternoon with her sister turned into a Christmas release.

“I feel like I've been releasing music for like about a year now, so not too long, but Christmas is coming around and I finally have an opportunity to put out a Christmas song,” Belle said. “I love Christmas and there's something about Christmas that's like, it's perfect time to put out a song because everybody wants to be in that vibe.”

The idea for the song came together in an unlikely recording space: the family basement.

Belle explained that she and her sister, whom she described as a Christmas enthusiast throughout the entire year, were casually discussing the possibility of writing a holiday song when inspiration struck.

“We were literally sitting in our basement,” Belle recalled. “We were like, how do we make a Christmas song? Like really casually? And I had my guitar next to me.”

What started as a spontaneous conversation quickly developed into a songwriting session, with the sisters experimenting with a simple chord progression and building the song from there.

Rather than relying on the elaborate jazz-inspired chords often associated with traditional Christmas music, Belle chose a more straightforward musical approach.

“The funny thing about Christmas songs, it's like usually jazz chords for Christmas songs,” she explained. “And this is like G, C, and A minor.”

For Belle, the creative process is less about following a formula and more about allowing inspiration to happen naturally.

“You can't force yourself to write a song, you know what I mean?” she said. “If I was going to be like, I'm gonna write this song, nothing would have came out of it.”

The finished track combines upbeat holiday instrumentation with a contemporary sound, creating something that feels familiar without simply recreating the Christmas classics.

During the interview, the song's style even earned a playful new description: “jolly rock,” a term Belle enthusiastically embraced.

Although the song is arriving just in time for the holidays, the recording process began months earlier. Belle also worked with a producer named Matt on the track, with production taking place during the summer.

That meant getting into the Christmas spirit in July, long before holiday decorations and winter weather arrived.

The result is a cheerful seasonal release that balances the warmth of Christmas nostalgia with Belle's own musical personality.

“Christmas Is So Slow” also marks another step forward in Belle's solo music career, giving listeners a chance to hear a different side of the local performer as she continues releasing original material.

And while the song was created specifically for the holiday season, Belle hopes listeners will keep it in rotation long after December.

“Go stream it all the way to Christmas and beyond,” she encouraged during the interview.

“Christmas Is So Slow” by Bijou Belle is available on major streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.