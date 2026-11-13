The blue tsunami sets the stage. Democrats took 54 Senate seats, down to 44 for Republicans, and 228 House seats, down to 139. For the first time since 1954 and 2006, they retook both chambers in a midterm under a Republican president. For the first time in 16 years, they will hold a majority of governorships.

Now the election bill is coming due, and the first name on it is Pete Hegseth.

The Trump Administration has a choice, and it’s not complicated. It’s a math problem.

Rep. Thomas Massie, a lame-duck Republican from Kentucky, refiled eight articles of impeachment against Hegseth on Monday. The charges were not small. They accuse Hegseth of waging war against Iran without congressional authorization, of ordering strikes in Yemen, of the January capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, of lethal strikes on alleged drug boats in the Caribbean, and of retaliating against Sen. Mark Kelly for telling troops they could refuse unlawful orders.

Then on Tuesday, the House voted 211-204 to refer the articles to the Judiciary Committee, effectively killing the effort for this Congress. Massie was the only Republican who voted to keep it alive. Eleven Democrats were absent, and if they had shown up, the referral would have failed.

That vote gave Hegseth a surprise reprieve, but it didn’t save him. It just moved the fight.

Option one is still simple. Let Pete Hegseth fall on the sword.

Let him resign now, and appoint a new Secretary of War with the current outgoing Republican Senate. Rush in a replacement while they still have the votes. Right now Republicans hold 53 seats in the Senate. A new secretary only needs 51 votes to confirm. That window closes at noon on January 3.

If Hegseth resigns, the story dies in a lame-duck Congress. President Trump gets a fresh Pentagon chief without a televised trial, without months of hearings on Iran and Venezuela, and without giving Democrats a clean opening shot in January.

It would cost President Trump pride. It would look like an admission that the Iran war was waged illegally. It would enrage the base that still sees Hegseth as a fighter who will not back down.

But it would save the President’s ability to govern. It would let Trump pick a Secretary who can get confirmed, run the Pentagon, and talk to a Congress that is about to flip. It would let the administration turn the page and get back to the issues voters actually cared about: lower prices, secure borders, energy independence, and a government that leaves people alone. Beyond that, it will save the Republican Party’s optics as everyone gears up for 2028 in the wake of the Democrat home run, and they can’t afford the baggage.

Option two is to push back and keep fighting. That is what happened on Tuesday. Fight it this week, survive the lame duck because the House buried it in committee, and claim victory. Then watch him get impeached anyway under the incoming full Democrat Congress.

In January, Democrats will have the House gavel and 54 Senate seats. They can re-file the articles, hold a new House vote, and send Hegseth to a Senate trial in February. They have the votes to impeach him. They don’t have the votes to remove him directly.

Removal takes 67 votes in the Senate. Even with 54 Democrats, they would need 13 Republicans to vote guilty. Right now, only one departing Senator, Thom Tillis, has said he is willing to vote guilty, and a few others have said they are willing to hear evidence. That means the February trial likely ends in acquittal, somewhere around 54 to 56 guilty. Hegseth would survive the vote, but not the process.

The trial itself becomes weeks of televised hearings on the Strait of Hormuz, on diesel at over $6, on refineries burning, on shipping threatened, on every decision that drove up fuel prices and helped cause the blue tsunami in the first place. It will drag out while every other nomination stalls, and Trump will struggle to get anyone he actually wants confirmed. Even worse, President Trump will get dragged for the problems, and drama will occur between him and Hegseth over it. We have seen it before, and Pete doesn’t want to go to the Shield of the Americas either.

A new Secretary of War in February will need Democratic votes. A new Secretary of War in November only needs Republican votes. That is the entire choice.

Hegseth survived last Tuesday by 7 votes. He will not survive February. Either way, Pete Hegseth is out. The only question is whether he leaves on President Trump’s terms in November, or on the Democrats’ terms in the spring. The smart move is to let him fall on the sword now, while President Trump still gets to choose his replacement.

President Trump told voters to pretend he was on the ballot, and they did. Now he has to decide whether he wants to spend the first months of his final two years fighting for a secretary he is going to lose anyway, or fighting for the Americans still waiting for him to deliver on the promises he made.

Collin Duprel is a guest columnist for the Rapid City Post. Opinions expressed may not necessarily represent the views of the Rapid City Post, its affiliates, or advertisers.