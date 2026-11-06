Weekend Rundown: Aaron Lewis, Rob Schneider, Live Music and Comedy Highlight Rapid City Weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City has another busy weekend ahead, with nationally touring musicians, stand-up comedians, live theater and local art events. From Aaron Lewis and Rob Schneider to local bands and creative community gatherings, there's plenty happening November 6–8.

Here's a look at what's happening around Rapid City this weekend.

Friday, November 6

The weekend begins at 6 p.m. with EPA Open Mic at the Dahl Arts Center. The event welcomes musicians, poets and performers to share their talents. Additionally, community members can enjoy an evening celebrating local creativity.

At 7 p.m., The Four Horsemen returns to the Performing Arts Center of Rapid City. The apocalyptic comedy takes the stage in the Studio Theater. The production offers a darkly humorous look at the end of the world.

Then, at 9 p.m., Shrek Rave takes over 707 Nightlife. The themed dance party features throwback music, costumes and entertainment inspired by the popular animated film franchise. Guests can expect a lively evening celebrating all things Far Far Away.

Saturday, November 7

Saturday begins at 6 p.m. with With A Vengeance, Goodfire and CorpuS at 707 Nightlife. The three-band lineup brings an evening of heavy music and energetic live performances to Rapid City.

At 7 p.m., Aaron Lewis brings his Acoustic Origins Tour to The Monument's Fine Arts Theatre. The Staind frontman will perform an intimate acoustic set featuring his distinctive vocals and storytelling.

Also at 7 p.m., comedian Chris "Crazy Legs" Fonseca headlines Comedy Night at the historic Hotel Alex Johnson Ballroom. Ricky Ramos will open the show, while Maurae Gab serves as host.

Then, at 7:30 p.m., Rob Schneider performs at the Performing Arts Center's Historic Theater. The comedian and former Saturday Night Live cast member brings his stand-up comedy to Rapid City.

Sunday, November 8

Sunday begins at noon with the Suzie Cappa Artist Reception and Exhibit 25 release at Lost Cabin Beer Company. The event celebrates local creativity and features a special collaboration supporting the Suzie Cappa Art Center.

At 2 p.m., The Four Horsemen returns to the Performing Arts Center for a Sunday matinee. The performance offers another opportunity to catch the apocalyptic comedy.

Finally, at 7 p.m., comedian Steven Farmer takes the stage at the Dahl Arts Center. The Austin-based performer brings impressions, original characters and observations about everyday life to the stage.

A Weekend Full of Entertainment

From acoustic performances and nationally recognized comedians to local musicians, theater and community art, Rapid City offers a variety of entertainment this weekend.

Whether you're planning a concert night, looking for a laugh or supporting local artists, there are plenty of opportunities to get out and enjoy the Black Hills.

For more local events, entertainment and community news, visit RapidCityPost.com/events.