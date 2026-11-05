Sturgis Ambulance Service consider staffing adjustments

STURGIS, S.D. – The Sturgis Ambulance Service is considering making staffing adjustments, according to a social media post on the city’s Facebook page Thursday. The post indicates the adjustments are designed to maintain service for residents of Sturgis and Meade County while managing costs responsibly. The proposal would maintain two ambulances with the following staffing: During business hours, three employees would staff the ambulances, with Ambulance Director Bryson Kool serving as the fourth crew member. Currently, two full-time employees and two part-time employees cover those hours. After hours, staffing would consist of two full-time employees and two part-time employees, with one of the part-time employees on call. Kool stated in the post that the goal is to continue providing reliable emergency care while reducing staffing and overtime costs. The ambulance says providing quality care and dependable ambulance service whenever our community needs it is the Sturgis Ambulance Service’s top priority. Share via: Facebook Twitter LinkedIn More