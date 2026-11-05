Nicole Uhre-Balk Becomes First Rapid City Democrat Reelected to SD Legislature in 36 Years

RAPID CITY, S.D. - Rep. Nicole Uhre-Balk made history Tuesday night, becoming the first Democrat in 36 years to win reelection to the South Dakota Legislature from Rapid City.

Uhre-Balk received 3,283 votes, finishing first in the District 32 House race for the second consecutive election. The victory secures her place as the only Democrat elected to one of Rapid City’s 15 legislative seats in 2026.

According to a review of South Dakota election records dating back to 1980, the last Rapid City Democrats to win reelection were Sen. Judy Olson and Rep. Linda Lea Viken in 1990. Since then, only three other Democrats have won legislative seats in Rapid City-districts tracked for the Elevate Rapid City scorecard-and none secured a second term until Uhre-Balk.

“This election is about more than making history. It’s about showing that voters value practical leadership, hard work, and a willingness to work across party lines,” Uhre-Balk said. “I’m incredibly grateful to the people of District 32 for trusting me to continue representing them in Pierre. We’ve made real progress, and there’s still so much work to do.”

The District 32 victory also carries a distinctive family connection in Rapid City political history. Uhre-Balk’s aunt, Republican Carole Hillard, was first elected to the South Dakota House from District 32 in 1990 before later serving as South Dakota’s first female lieutenant governor from 1995 to 2003.

“My Aunt Carole showed me that public service is about showing up for your community,” Uhre-Balk said. “While we represent different political parties, I’m proud to follow in her footsteps as a member of the Legislature, representing the community our family has called home for generations.”

A former educator and third-generation South Dakotan, Uhre-Balk has focused her legislative efforts on strengthening public schools, making child care and everyday living more affordable, protecting the Black Hills and clean water, and advancing bipartisan legislation.

“Democracy is a team sport, and this victory belongs to everyone who knocked on doors, had conversations with neighbors, and believed we could do things differently,” Uhre-Balk added. “I’m excited to get back to work.”