Rapid City Brewery and Local Artists Team Up for Exhibit 25 Beer and Art Auction





RAPID CITY, S.D. - Lost Cabin Beer Co. and the Suzie Cappa Art Center are partnering to release Exhibit 25, a collaborative Czech-style pilsner, on Sunday at the brewery's Rapid City taproom.





The release and artist reception will take place Nov. 8 from noon to 3 p.m. at 1401 W. Omaha St., Suite 3, with taproom doors opening at 11 a.m.. The event also opens a month-long silent auction featuring 30 pieces created by artists from the center, which will hang on the Rapid City taproom walls through Small Business Saturday on Nov. 28.

The Suzie Cappa Art Center, part of Black Hills Works, operates a studio and gallery at 722 St. Joseph St. in downtown Rapid City where 28 artists of all abilities create, exhibit, and sell their work. Founded in 2001, the center celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2026, inspiring the name of the new beer. Black Hills Works is a Rapid City nonprofit founded in 1958 that supports adults with disabilities.

Artists from the center joined Lost Cabin brewers for a brew day in early October. After the art center team suggested a pilsner, brewers selected a Czech-style recipe. The artists then designed the can label by creating a collage of their own artwork wrapped around the 16-ounce can before returning to the Rapid City brewery earlier this week for canning day.

"Our crew is still talking about brew day with these artists. Then they went and made the label, and it's one of the best-looking cans we've ever put out. We're proud to pour this beer, and even prouder to have their work on our walls all month," said Jesse Scheitler, co-founder and CEO of Lost Cabin Beer Co..

Exhibit 25 carries a 5.4% ABV and will be sold exclusively at the Rapid City taproom on draft and in 16-ounce four-packs to go while supplies last.

"The artists and team at SCAC could not be more excited to be a part of such an inclusive and exciting experience with the crew at Lost Cabin. From brew day to canning day, and everything in between, everyone has had a blast and cannot wait to share the end result with the community!" said Haley Friedt, gallery director at the Suzie Cappa Art Center.

Auction bidding will take place on bid sheets placed next to each artwork in the taproom through Nov. 28, with final bids closing at 4 p.m. and pickup set for Sunday, Nov. 29. Auction proceeds are divided between the artists and the center, with 40% going directly to the artists and 60% returning to the program for art supplies, events, outings, and exhibition applications.