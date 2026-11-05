Data center ordinance consideration moved to Jan. 21

RAPID CITY, SD – A proposed data center ordinance generated so much public input that city staff has requested additional time to present findings to Rapid City’s Planning Commission.

On Thursday at the regular Planning Commission meeting, Community Development Director Vicki Fisher told the commission that the proposed ordinance drew hundreds of responses to a survey and nearly 1,000 comments after an Oct. 14 open house that packed two rooms at City Hall.

Commissioners moved the proposed data center ordinance presentation to the Jan. 21, 7 a.m., Planning Commission meeting. If approved by the Planning Commission, the ordinance would move to the full city council for consideration.

Data centers have been on the city radar for years. In December 2024, the Rapid City Council adopted an ordinance defining data centers and identifying data centers as a permitted use in Light Industrial Districts and Heavy Industrial Districts. But in subsequent years as data centers and related issues associated with water, sewer, electric, noise and vibration became well-researched, the city took steps to regulate development in the city limits. On September 10, the City introduced Ordinance 6746 to amend the data center regulations to create more safeguards for known issues related to data centers.

“Our goal is this, there is a current ordinance adopted by the city that permits data centers with a building permit. Very little restrictions on what that looks like,” Rapid City’s Community Development Director Vicki Fisher told the Planning Commission. “We've seen data centers across the nation create issues for communities and so our intent is to revise the data center ordinance to bring in safeguards and restrictions so that we protect our resources and our neighborhoods.”

The proposed data center ordinance defines the types of data centers and would put restrictions on water use, noise, distance from residential areas, and power usage in place, and in some instances require special use permits.

At the Planning Commission Thursday morning, commissioners were told the proposed ordinance didn’t’ go far enough and a moratorium should be considered.

Scott Armstrong told the commissioners public response to the Oct. 14 open house survey was that no restrictions made the community comfortable with data centers.

“And they spoke pretty clearly and definitively, I'm looking at a 70% to 80% and sometimes higher disapproval rate in terms of the people who were present at that public hearing,” Armstrong said. “Since then, there has been almost a thousand comments, most of them overwhelmingly against data centers, period.”

Norma Thompson told the Planning Commission on Thursday morning that data centers will impact property values, water availability, and quality of life.

“As far as being in the city, I can't imagine a space big enough to get them back from the data center so that the noise and the heat from it isn't bothering,” Thompson said. “And I think the beauty of Rapid City is not having data centers, a selling point for the city. For the people who own them, they don't live here.”

Planning Commission member Eirik Heikes shared Thompson’s concerns.

“With the advent of the three H's - hospitality, healthcare, and higher education paired with technology and innovation - I think we're going places as a community,” Heikes said. “I would see a lesser consideration for these data centers in the prescriptive we have in building our community, and I'm going to be opposing data centers in our future. They’re just not a fit for us in my perspective.”

The Planning Commission agenda and links to the proposed ordinance and survey results can be found on the city website: https://www.rcgov.org/agenda-items/planning-commission-agenda-items/2026-pl-agenda-items/26oa006-ordinance-6746-15653.html

The data center survey can be found at https://tally.so/r/81vvQ5