DOT Seeks Public Input for Proposed Interstate 90 Reconstruction Projects West of Wasta

NEW UNDERWOOD, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will hold a public meeting open house on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. (MT) to inform area residents of the proposed reconstruction projects on Interstate 90 from two miles east of New Underwood to four miles west of Wasta. The proposed projects will include the reconstruction of Interstate 90, all existing local roads that cross I-90 and the associated bridges, and the removal of the entrance and exit ramps at the exit 88 interchange. The public meeting open house will be held at the New Underwood Community Center, located at 500 S. A Ave ., in New Underwood, SD. A presentation will take place shortly after 5:30 p.m. (MT). After the presentation, SDDOT staff will be available with displays to discuss the proposed projects and answer questions. Share via: Facebook Twitter LinkedIn More