Why do so many women say they’d rather work for a man? The reasons are complicated

Ask women whether they want more women in leadership and you’ll probably hear plenty of support. Ask whether they’d personally rather have a male or female boss, however, and the conversation can get considerably more uncomfortable.

Some surveys have found that women themselves sometimes express a preference for male managers.

That doesn’t necessarily mean men are better bosses—or that women are naturally more difficult to work for. The reasons can involve everything from workplace stereotypes and expectations around female leadership to office politics, emotional labor, mentorship, access to power, and the very different standards applied to men and women who manage the same way.

So why might a woman who supports gender equality still say she’d rather report to a man? The answers reveal some uncomfortable truths about how we judge female bosses—and about the workplaces women have learned to navigate.

Direct, Task-Oriented Focus

Male managers are often viewed as more likely to focus on the work product rather than on the interpersonal dynamics of the team. For women focused on professional ascent, this laser-like focus is seen as an efficient path to success.

“Agentic” style (typically associated with men—characterized by assertiveness, control, and task focus) and the “Communal” style (typically associated with women—characterized by warmth, empathy, and interpersonal focus). Women who want to be judged strictly on output often prefer the Agentic approach of a male boss because it means less time spent managing feelings or team social cohesion, allowing them to prioritise objective, measurable performance.

Reduced Gendered Competition

The concept is formalized in the research on The Queen Bee Phenomenon by Derks, Laar, and Ellemers. The study explores how senior women sometimes distance themselves from junior female colleagues as a strategy to survive in male-dominated hierarchies. By emphasizing their own career commitment, they signal that they are an exception to the rule, thus avoiding being dragged back by gender grouping.

Simpler Social Dynamics

The constant, nuanced negotiation of female-to-female workplace dynamics—gossip, alliances, social exclusion—can be exhausting. Many women simply find the social contract with a male boss to be simpler and less fraught with emotional politics.

Employees often perceive interactions with male managers as having a lower social load—meaning less effort is required to interpret subtle cues, manage potential personal friction, or participate in the emotional labor of office politics. With a male boss, the relationship is often viewed as purely transactional and professional, which allows female employees to focus their energy entirely on tasks rather than maintaining complex social equilibrium.

Clearer Expectations and Feedback

Brewer, Socha, and Potter found that male supervisors were more likely to provide specific negative (corrective) feedback to poorly performing subordinates. This is consistent with the view that a more directive leadership style often characterises males. For employees seeking actionable steps for improvement, this directness is often preferred over potentially vaguer, “softer” feedback.

This directness allows women to focus on fixing the objective problem without having to simultaneously navigate a manager’s potential discomfort or a complex emotional exchange.

Less Emotional Labor

The Workplace Therapist Trap: Staff can feel obligated to listen to personal issues, navigate moods, or smooth over tensions that a male boss might not bring into the office in the first place.

This expectation is a form of emotional labor—the work of managing one’s own emotions, and the feelings of others, to meet professional standards—that is disproportionately demanded of and performed by women in the workplace. Employees often prefer a male boss to avoid this hidden, unpaid demand on their mental energy, which they feel detracts from their core professional responsibilities.

Less Micromanagement

A 2020 study by Annie Stephen found employees often viewed female managers as more controlling—tracking details and interfering more—but the data showed no real drop in productivity. The difference, then, may lie in perception: women leaders face tighter scrutiny, and the same behavior labeled “hands-on” in men is called “micromanaging” in women.

Protection from the “B*tch” Label

Subordinates understand this reality and may prefer a male boss simply to avoid the collateral damage of a female boss’s unfair scrutiny.

That scrutiny doesn’t just hurt the manager; it forces employees to constantly adjust their own behavior and expectations around a female manager who is unfairly trapped between the need to be competent (seen as ‘masculine’) and likable (seen as ‘feminine’).

Avoiding Double Standards on Work/Life Balance

A woman who prioritizes her career might feel judged by a female boss who has a different view of motherhood or work-life balance, whereas a male boss is often assumed to be career-first and doesn’t impose a social judgment on his staff’s life choices.

This dynamic is part of the “second shift” pressure, where women are expected to manage domestic and professional duties flawlessly. Employees may prefer a male boss to avoid the implicit suggestion that their professional commitment is inadequate if they are also struggling with the demands of their personal life.

Consistency and Predictability

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People still describe “typical leaders” using masculine traits like assertive and dominant, while female leaders are linked to empathy and understanding. Women in a 2023 study even rated female leaders more negatively, hinting at internalized expectations that leadership should feel steady and decisive.

When a female boss is highly decisive or directive, it can be viewed as an uncomfortable inconsistency because it clashes with the expected “nurturer” role. This puts female managers in a damned-if-you-do, damned-if-you-don’t bind, making them seem less predictable than their male counterparts, whose behavior usually aligns with the leadership stereotype.

Perceived Clout and Access

In many organisations, the upper echelons are still overwhelmingly male. A male boss is often seen as having more immediate, informal access to the ultimate decision-makers (i.e., the “old boys’ club”).

The unspoken truth is that promotions and opportunities often rely on political access and sponsorship, not just performance. A male manager, simply by belonging to the dominant social group at the executive level, is perceived as better positioned to advocate for—and deliver—career advancement for his subordinates. This preference is a realistic assessment of institutional power structures, not a judgment of personal merit.

Better Mentorship for the Dominant Path

Since the traditional path to the C-suite has been set by men, a male boss has already navigated and mastered that specific trajectory. They can often provide clearer guidance on the dominant, unwritten rules of climbing the corporate ladder. When looking for a mentor, employees seek someone who has successfully traveled the exact path they want to follow.

Because most current executives and board members are men, their guidance inherently offers “native knowledge” of the system’s prevailing culture and politics. They know which meetings matter, how to negotiate compensation effectively within that male framework, and which non-work social cues are critical for advancement—knowledge a female boss may have had to fight against rather than benefit from.

Fairer Discipline

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Many women report that when a male boss disciplines or critiques them, they can accept it as purely professional feedback. When the same comes from a female boss, it can sometimes feel like a personal attack or be loaded with subtext about appearance, tone, or social interaction.

This feeling stems from the intensified social pressure on women to perform relational competence; when a female boss critiques, employees may feel that the relational contract has been breached, making the feedback feel subjective and emotionally charged, rather than objective and work-focused.

Women are often held to exhausting and expensive standards for clothing and appearance in the workplace, standards rarely applied to men. When managed by a woman, there’s a subtle, increased pressure to adhere to this demanding script—or face scrutiny, either explicit or perceived, over non-work issues.

Less Focus on Appearance or Personal Life

Subordinates often feel that a male boss is simply less likely to comment on or scrutinise their clothing, hairstyle, weight, or family choices. This freedom from personal judgment is a huge relief for many professional women.

Key Takeaways

Clarity Wins: A male boss is often perceived as providing more direct, less “sugar-coated” feedback , which workers value for career growth.

A male boss is often perceived as providing , which workers value for career growth. The Burden of Emotion: Women prefer to avoid the expectation of providing emotional labor (i.e., workplace therapy) often associated with female managers.

Women prefer to avoid the expectation of providing (i.e., workplace therapy) often associated with female managers. Safety from Scrutiny: Female bosses are judged more harshly (the “bitch” paradox), and subordinates prefer a male manager to sidestep the unfair judgment and complexity this creates.

Female bosses are judged more harshly (the “bitch” paradox), and subordinates prefer a male manager to this creates. Access to Power: In male-dominated sectors, a man is often seen as having uncomplicated access to the real power centres—the essential, unwritten rule of corporate life.

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