    • The Pueblo Chieftain

    Let's Talk Business in Pueblo: Free legal advice, entrepreneur workshop, landlord meeting

    By Tracy Harmon, Pueblo Chieftain,

    2 days ago

    Landlords set to meet Oct. 22

    The Southern Colorado Residential Rental Association is set to host a class and luncheon starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the Pueblo Union Depot, 132 W. B St.

    The class will run from 10-11:30 a.m. with Debra Bassi, Business Accounting Services Inc., talking about recordkeeping for landlords. The class is free for members or $25 for non-members.

    Lunch will follow at 11:45 a.m. with speaker William Mutch of Mutch Governmental Relations and Political Consultants talking about "The Lobbyist for Landlords." Lunch cost is $18 for members or $25 for non-members.

    For reservations, call or text 719-251-2257 or email scrra_mail@southerncoloradorentals.org.

    Free Ask-An-Attorney sessions set for Oct. 25

    The Colorado Judicial Department is set to host free in-person educational and 20-minute Ask-An-Attorney Sessions from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at the Dennis Maes Judicial Building, 501 N. Elizabeth St.

    Topics will focus on the areas of family law, probate, civil money cases, landlord/tenant, small claims and sealing of records. The judicial department is "committed to equipping self-represented litigants with the information and education they need to be prepared to appear before a judge and answer questions," according to a department press release.

    Spanish interpreters will be available, and all sessions are free. For information, call 719-404-8752 or email 10jdselfhelp@judicial.state.co.us.

    UCHealth Parkview awarded 'Clincial Site of the Year' honor

    UCHealth Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo has been awarded the Clinical Site of the Year Award by Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science , recognizing its excellence in the education and training of student registered nurse anesthetists.

    The award places the hospital among the top five clinical sites out of 70 nationwide. Throughout their rotations at Parkview, students gain exposure to a broad range of complex cases, contributing to a comprehensive learning experience.

    In addition, UCHealth Parkview demonstrated an excellent retention rate of the students who completed their rotations at the facility.

    “We are deeply honored to be recognized by Rosalind Franklin University,” said Dr. James Caldwell, chief medical officer for UCHealth Parkview. “Our program not only supports the educational journey of these students but also strengthens the future of certified registered nurse anesthetists in our community.”

    Latino Chamber to host business workshop Oct. 30

    The Pueblo Latino Chamber is set to host the "Bringing Your Business Idea To Life" workshop from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Oct. 30, at the chamber office, 215 S. Victoria Ave., and via Zoom.

    Simon Tearpak, the founder and chief executive officer of IdeaHouse, will lead participants through the steps of creating a business idea, bringing that idea to life, and sustaining the idea into a successful business. He also will have several hands-on and engaging activities. The workshop is perfect for any up-and-coming entrepreneur with a great business idea, as well as any seasoned entrepreneur looking to take a current business to the next level.

    The event is free but reservations are required at business.pueblolatinochamber.com/events/. The Zoom link is us02web.zoom.us/j/84311870922 .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HUFNE_0wFrBzDf00

    Desert Hawk Management Board seeking applications

    Two seats on the Desert Hawk Management Board are expected to become available starting Jan. 1 and interested individuals are encouraged to apply.

    The board helps manage, control, and oversee all business and operations of the Desert Hawk Golf Course in Pueblo West in accordance with the terms outlined in an Intergovernmental Agreement between Pueblo County and the Pueblo West Metro District. It is expected that one person will be appointed by the Pueblo West Metro Board of Directors, while the second will be jointly appointed by the metro board and the Pueblo County Commissioners.

    Board members serve three-year terms and are required to meet at least quarterly. To apply, go to pueblowestmetro.us.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vvtur_0wFrBzDf00

    Genetic testing is available to UCHealth Parkview patients

    Patients at UCHealth Parkview in Pueblo can participate in the biobank at the Colorado Center for Personalized Medicine , a partnership between UCHealth and the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.

    The pioneering program is revolutionizing healthcare by integrating genetic DNA data into clinical care, providing personalized treatment options for patients, according to a press release. Participation in the biobank is free, confidential and voluntary.

    The biobank was established in 2014 to collect, analyze, and store biological samples to advance research and provide clinical insights that can prevent disease and guide treatment decisions. With more than 250,000 participants enrolled, the biobank is one of the largest in the country, the release indicated.

    More than 70,000 patients have received personalized genetic results, helping identify potential hereditary disease risks and optimize medication choices based on their unique genetic profiles.

    Patients can opt-in via their UCHealth My Health Connection app and simply give an additional blood draw during their next lab visit. Their sample is deposited at the biobank.

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Edward Craig
    1d ago
    A earlier announcement would have been nice.
    View all comments
