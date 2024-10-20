CSU Pueblo football escapes with a game winning field goal, special teams record 2 TDs

The no. 13-ranked CSU Pueblo ThunderWolves hosted RMAC opponent Black Hills State Yellow Jackets at home on Saturday and were poised for another big game.

After coming off a decisive victory last week on the road, the ThunderWolves expected to continue their winning streak over the Yellow Jackets.

In what would be a much closer game than anticipated, CSU Pueblo escaped with a victory over Black Hills State 24-21 with a game-winning field goal by Jacob Willig.

CSU Pueblo was led by their special teams which had two touchdowns off of blocked field goals.

ThunderWolves sneak by Yellow Jackets

Defense wins championships.

The ThunderWolves' special teams stepped up after the defense and provided a big boost for the ThunderWolves, blocking two field goals and returning them for touchdowns. They also block a punt.

“We stress it every single week,” coach Philip Vigil said about his special teams’ effort. “It's something that we take pride in, and we know that it's going to win us football games and it did today. They won this game today and they won us the Mesa game. Coach Mac (Alexander) does an unbelievable job with our special teams and those guys played hard, I’m just so proud of these guys.”

The defense was in bend-but-not-break style. They gave up 505 yards but ultimately kept the Yellow Jackets from outscoring the Pack.

The one consistent player on offense was running back Howard Russell V, who picked up another 100+ yard performance and a touchdown for the ThunderWolves.

“He has just gotten better and better as the year has gone on,” Vigil said. “I think the thing I'm most proud of is his work off the field. He's a leader for us, a vocal leader for us, and he's one of the best in the country. I'm glad he is wearing a Pack jersey.”

The special teams stepped up for CSU Pueblo as Jacob Willig kicked a 40-yard game-winning field goal with about seven seconds left on the clock.

“I’m just so proud of this group. Good teams find a way to win. When we needed it today, we found a way to win,” Vigil said. “Everybody stepped up when it was time, and we got the job done. Special teams with two touchdowns and a field goal to win the game. The defense got stops when they needed to, and the offensive drove the field when they needed to. There's a lot we're going to learn from, but we are 7-1 we are going into the bye week, so we have two weeks to fix it, but I'm just proud of this group."

The Pack heads out on the road to face off against Western Colorado University on Nov. 2.

