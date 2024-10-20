Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Pueblo Chieftain

    CSU Pueblo football escapes with a game winning field goal, special teams record 2 TDs

    By Chris Abdelmalek, Pueblo Chieftain,

    2 days ago

    The no. 13-ranked CSU Pueblo ThunderWolves hosted RMAC opponent Black Hills State Yellow Jackets at home on Saturday and were poised for another big game.

    After coming off a decisive victory last week on the road, the ThunderWolves expected to continue their winning streak over the Yellow Jackets.

    In what would be a much closer game than anticipated, CSU Pueblo escaped with a victory over Black Hills State 24-21 with a game-winning field goal by Jacob Willig.

    CSU Pueblo was led by their special teams which had two touchdowns off of blocked field goals.

    More: Pueblo East's Chaz Leyba hauls in game-winning TD against Pueblo Central

    ThunderWolves sneak by Yellow Jackets

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wtEa6_0wEOJERs00

    Defense wins championships.

    The ThunderWolves' special teams stepped up after the defense and provided a big boost for the ThunderWolves, blocking two field goals and returning them for touchdowns. They also block a punt.

    “We stress it every single week,” coach Philip Vigil said about his special teams’ effort. “It's something that we take pride in, and we know that it's going to win us football games and it did today. They won this game today and they won us the Mesa game. Coach Mac (Alexander) does an unbelievable job with our special teams and those guys played hard, I’m just so proud of these guys.”

    The defense was in bend-but-not-break style. They gave up 505 yards but ultimately kept the Yellow Jackets from outscoring the Pack.

    The one consistent player on offense was running back Howard Russell V, who picked up another 100+ yard performance and a touchdown for the ThunderWolves.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t0rcY_0wEOJERs00

    “He has just gotten better and better as the year has gone on,” Vigil said. “I think the thing I'm most proud of is his work off the field. He's a leader for us, a vocal leader for us, and he's one of the best in the country. I'm glad he is wearing a Pack jersey.”

    The special teams stepped up for CSU Pueblo as Jacob Willig kicked a 40-yard game-winning field goal with about seven seconds left on the clock.

    More: Pueblo South's Herrera tosses five touchdowns to lead Colts in victory over Pueblo Centennial

    “I’m just so proud of this group. Good teams find a way to win. When we needed it today, we found a way to win,” Vigil said. “Everybody stepped up when it was time, and we got the job done. Special teams with two touchdowns and a field goal to win the game. The defense got stops when they needed to, and the offensive drove the field when they needed to. There's a lot we're going to learn from, but we are 7-1 we are going into the bye week, so we have two weeks to fix it, but I'm just proud of this group."

    The Pack heads out on the road to face off against Western Colorado University on Nov. 2.

    This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: CSU Pueblo football escapes with a game winning field goal, special teams record 2 TDs

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Thieves Steal $10,000 Worth of Meat in Colorado
    Power 102.9 NoCo2 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz8 days ago
    North Schuylkill announces 2024 homecoming court
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel10 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker19 days ago
    How politically engaged is Colorado?
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker8 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria4 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy