Who is the typical RI voter?

As voters have started casting early ballots while others are preparing to hit the polls on Election Day, the look of those you might find in the voting booth next to you may be very different from what it was eight years ago.

After all eight years is a long time. Myself, I've moved into a new home. My children are no longer toddlers and I'm in a new job.

In this week's Political Scene, The Journal's Paul Parker compares the makeup of the 2024 electorate compared to 2016, the first time that Donald Trump ran for office.

What did Paul find? Check it out here.

• While many of the races on the ballot this aren't generating a ton of buzz, at least one of the statewide ballot questions is. The decision on a constitutional convention has led to plenty of advertisements, opinion pieces and promises whether approved or denied.

But could history prove a guide in what could happen this year if voters give a convention a greenlight?

The Journal's Antonia Noori Farzan looks back at the 1986 convention and how it changed Rhode Island laws.

• The Rhode Island Aviation Hall of Fame will recognize its 2024 class of honorees in November. Among those that are expected in attendance is a World War II veteran from Cranston.

Journal contributor Frank Lennon profiles this year's honorees, including Cranston's Domenic Giarrusso.

• When you dig your feet into the sand at the beach you're not expecting to find sharp objects. Except, maybe if you're in Narragansett. The Journal's Jonny Williams finds out why there are warnings along the seawall at the town beach in this week's What and Why RI.

• Students from Pilgrim High School and South Kingstown High School want your vote for The Providence Journal Student of the Week. Check out their accomplishments and cast your ballot.

