    Who is the typical RI voter?

    By Will Richmond, Providence Journal,

    2 days ago

    Good morning, I'm Will Richmond at The Providence Journal and this is the Daily Briefing.

    As voters have started casting early ballots while others are preparing to hit the polls on Election Day, the look of those you might find in the voting booth next to you may be very different from what it was eight years ago.

    After all eight years is a long time. Myself, I've moved into a new home. My children are no longer toddlers and I'm in a new job.

    In this week's Political Scene, The Journal's Paul Parker compares the makeup of the 2024 electorate compared to 2016, the first time that Donald Trump ran for office.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ArNQr_0wPAlxWC00

    What did Paul find? Check it out here.

    • While many of the races on the ballot this aren't generating a ton of buzz, at least one of the statewide ballot questions is. The decision on a constitutional convention has led to plenty of advertisements, opinion pieces and promises whether approved or denied.

    But could history prove a guide in what could happen this year if voters give a convention a greenlight?

    The Journal's Antonia Noori Farzan looks back at the 1986 convention and how it changed Rhode Island laws.

    • The Rhode Island Aviation Hall of Fame will recognize its 2024 class of honorees in November. Among those that are expected in attendance is a World War II veteran from Cranston.

    Journal contributor Frank Lennon profiles this year's honorees, including Cranston's Domenic Giarrusso.

    • When you dig your feet into the sand at the beach you're not expecting to find sharp objects. Except, maybe if you're in Narragansett. The Journal's Jonny Williams finds out why there are warnings along the seawall at the town beach in this week's What and Why RI.

    • Students from Pilgrim High School and South Kingstown High School want your vote for The Providence Journal Student of the Week. Check out their accomplishments and cast your ballot.

    More from The Providence Journal

    Find the latest obituaries here.

    Subscribers can read the eNewspaper here.

    WORTH A READ

    ⚖️ She lived through hell. Can emergency divorce reforms help other victims?

    🍔 McDonald's E. coli outbreak follows other listeria, salmonella recalls: What to know

    ✈️ Airlines are on the hook for more than you think if something goes wrong with your trip

    RHODY RANKS

    Every day we receive emails ranking Rhode Island. While the work behind the ranks may be dubious, they can be fun. Each day I'll share where Rhody Ranks from one of the latest emails.

    A new study has identified the candy capitals of America, with Rhode Island placing fifth.

    Price-tracking website Pricelisto analyzed the locations of 23,667 candy stores across the US and compared them to state populations to find out which states have the most candy stores per 100,000 people.

    TODAY'S WEATHER

    ☀️ Plenty of sunshine. Highs in the low 50s.

    This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Who is the typical RI voter?

    Comments / 4

    Add a Comment
    Robert Tacy
    2d ago
    I know plenty of people who are MAGA, and Trump got my vote.
    Betty Sullivan
    2d ago
    I don’t hear Democrats insulting and threatening republicans. Republicans are servants of trump and will spew out hatred and disgusting rhetoric and mega lies to get trump elected. Our country will be destroyed and I will remind my GOP friends every day when we lose our freedom and democracy.
    View all comments

