    BRACKET CHALLENGE: Which RI high school has the best team logo? Vote in Elite 8 now!

    By Jacob Rousseau, Providence Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JaMEw_0wP8QMiN00

    Welcome to the Elite 8!

    If your team has made it this far in the Providence Journal high school logo challenge, you’ve certainly earned a victory lap.

    The Sweet 16 was not kind to the top seeds. No. 1 Bay View and No. 2 Lincoln did advance, but that was it for the heavyweights from the opening rounds of voting.

    No. 4 Blackstone Valley Prep was ousted by No. 20 Portsmouth. No. 24 Cranston West topped No. 8 Barrington with 53% of the voting. Cumberland downed No. 5 Toll Gate with nearly 60% of the votes. And 19th ranked Ponaganset toppled No. 3 St. George’s with a 54.6% share of the voting.

    That leaves us with eight teams remaining in the logo challenge. Voting for this round opened on Oct. 28 and closes on Nov. 1 at 11:59 p.m.

    Vote now!

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2af5Dg_0wP8QMiN00

    Related: Sweet 16 results

    No. 1 Bay View vs. No. 24 Cranston West

    Logo challenge: No. 1 Bay View vs. No. 24 Cranston West

    No. 12 Cumberland vs. No. 20 Portsmouth

    Logo challenge: No. 12 Cumberland vs. No. 20 Portsmouth

    No. 2 Lincoln vs. No. 10 East Providence

    Logo challenge: No. 2 Lincoln vs. No. 10 East Providence

    No. 19 Ponaganset vs. No. 27 Pilgrim

    Logo challenge: No. 19 Ponaganset vs. No. 27 Pilgrim

    This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: BRACKET CHALLENGE: Which RI high school has the best team logo? Vote in Elite 8 now!

