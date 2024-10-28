Open in App
    • The Providence Journal

    Why are there ‘sharp objects’ warnings on the Narragansett Town Beach seawall? What we found

    By Jonny Williams, Providence Journal,

    2 days ago

    NARRAGANSETT – Visitors to Narragansett Town Beach may have noticed a sign warning of “sharp objects” in the sand, only to look around and see no such hazard in the vicinity.

    That led to a What & Why RI reader asking why "Warning Sharp Objects in Sand" warnings are painted at various spots on the wall along the beach.

    The sign is neither a prank nor a forgotten admonition. The sharp objects are real – they just might not be visible, depending on the time of day you visit.

    If you go at low tide, you might then see it: metal sheathing jutting out of the sand next to the seawall. More than an eyesore, it poses a serious hazard – an unsuspecting passerby could get seriously injured.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWIf2_0wP7fctT00

    Where did the sharp objects come from?

    In September 1938, New England was caught by surprise by a Category 3 hurricane that slipped under the U.S. Weather Bureau’s radar. It was one of the worst storms to hit the region, killing hundreds of people and destroying tens of thousands of homes.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41u4Cv_0wP7fctT00

    One of its casualties was Narragansett’s seawall. A photograph from Sept. 22, 1938, by Steve Nicklas shows how the storm demolished the seawall along Ocean Avenue.

    The town rebuilt the seawall and used metal sheathing to construct its footing, according to Michelle Kershaw, Narragansett’s director of parks and recreation.

    “The sheathing is holding the footing in place,” Kershaw said. “When the wall was built [after the 1938 hurricane] the sheathing was below grade. Due to storm surge, the sand washes away, exposing the metal. Hence the need for signage.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3khiqj_0wP7fctT00

    Has anyone been hurt by the sharp objects?

    So far there are no reports of injuries due to the metal sheathing near the seawall – at least according to public records.

    The sheathing is buried deep in the sand and is unlikely to go anywhere, and with coastal erosion it is likely to become more exposed over time and harder to see during high tide, making caution the best policy.

    This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Why are there ‘sharp objects’ warnings on the Narragansett Town Beach seawall? What we found

    Scott Durocher
    2d ago
    They get exposed every winter, and usually get covered by sand in the spring. Weird that after so long, they've decided to post a warning.
