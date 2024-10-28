Open in App
    • The Providence Journal

    VOTE: Pilgrim, SK students nominated for Providence Journal Student of the Week

    By Will Richmond, Providence Journal,

    2 days ago

    Rhode Island's high school students continue to make their mark in and out of school and now you have an opportunity to recognize their achievements.

    Below you will find the nominations for The Providence Journal's Student of the Week initiative and it's time for you to pick the best of the best.

    Voting is open until noon on Thursday, Feb. 1.

    High schools across the state have been asked to submit nominations and a new round of nominees and voting will be made available every Monday and close the following Thursday.

    Participating Rhode Island high school principals, teachers and guidance counselors nominated students they say have shown outstanding academic and school achievement and community service.

    We will announce a winner Friday on providencejournal.com and in print in the Providence Sunday Journal.

    Take a look at this week's nominees and cast your ballot below.

    Keaney Bayha, Pilgrim High School

    Keaney is both an outstanding student and an outstanding citizen. She is ranked 4th in the senior class with a GPA of 4.48, taking a challenging course load that this year includes three AP classes and two EEP/college-credit classes, all while participating in six varsity sports (field hockey, cross country, swimming, indoor track, lacrosse, and outdoor track). Furthermore, she is heavily involved in the social fabric of Pilgrim, serving as president of both the Class of 2025 and the National Honor Society.

    Jackson Hopkins, South Kingstown High School

    Jackson Hopkins is a senior at SKHS and is a member of the EMT CTE program.  Each lecture unveiled the complexities of the body, from the rhythmic beat of the heart to the structures of the respiratory system. Jackson was very involved in those lectures.  He always volunteered in hands-on labs and raised his hand to answer all the questions. Jackson is driven by a passion for helping others in emergency situations.  Jackson also volunteers outside of school at the Carolina Fire Department and the South Kingstown Fire Department.  He is growing more confident, knowing that his hard work would one day translate into saving lives.

    This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: VOTE: Pilgrim, SK students nominated for Providence Journal Student of the Week

