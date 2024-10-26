Some students at Johnson & Wales University can now complete their bachelor's degree in just three years.

The Providence-based university announced this week that it will now offer some three-year bachelor's degree programs, so students can finish their studies on a faster, more cost-efficient timeline.

“This is our opportunity to respond to the call for action to reduce tuition costs and overall student financial burden," said the university's Chancellor Mim L. Runey.

The three-year programs are "designed for students who know what they want to study and are ready to dive into their field from day one," the university said. They will launch in fall 2025.

Which bachelor's degrees are part of JWU's new three-year programs?

Johnson & Wales University's new three-year bachelor's degree program is only available for some majors.

Here are the programs that will be available on the accelerated track:

The university said the programs are fully in-person and consist of 90-96 credits, rather than the typical 120 credits required for a four-year degree.

How to apply for JWU's three-year bachelor's degree programs

Johnson & Wales University's new three-year bachelor's degree programs will launch in fall 2025 and will be an option for any student applying to the school.

To apply to the program, students can choose the three-year bachelor option in their desired major on JWU's Common Application.

The school will still offer traditional four-year bachelor's degrees in more than 40 majors.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Johnson & Wales University to offer three-year bachelor's degrees. Here's what to know