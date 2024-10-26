Yelp's top RI restaurants; Mollicone restitution; ballot questions: Top stories this week

Here are some of The Providence Journal's most-read stories for the week of Oct. 20, supported by your subscriptions .

Yelp unveiled its annual "best of" lists this week, more than 50, in fact. They include the Top Places to Eat in each U.S. state , as well as in Canada. Food editor Gail Ciampa says the online, user-generated reviews might not inspire fear in restaurant circles as they once did, but there's still power there. And she thinks they largely got it right in Rhode Island this year .

Dining: Yelp releases its top 25 places to eat in RI. See what made the list

PROVIDENCE – A Superior Court magistrate has declared Joseph Mollicone Jr. , the once fugitive embezzler whose theft triggered Rhode Island’s banking crisis , in violation of his probation for failing to pay his monthly restitution payments in full.

Magistrate Gina Lopes revoked 81-year-old Mollicone’s good-time credits for failing to make payments, meaning he will now be under probation an additional seven years and nine months, through 2033. His term had been set to expire in 2025.

In a recent order, Lopes also reduced Mollicone’s monthly restitution payments toward the approximately $11.9 million he owes to Rhode Island, from $270 to $70, according to court records. In total, he has paid about $54,000, said Lexi Kriss, spokeswoman for the courts.

Courts: He triggered RI's banking crisis. Now, Mollicone's restitution payments were just lowered.

What do artificial turf, mayoral salaries, shoreline access, gender-neutral pronouns, tens of millions of dollars in school construction money and the cancellation of quaint financial town meetings have in common?

They are among the matters that voters in some Rhode Island communities will resolve in next month's election via dozens of local ballot questions .

Local questions will appear on the ballot in 23 of Rhode Island's 39 municipalities after the five statewide ballot questions ( constitutional convention , Green bond , etc.) that every community will weigh in on. Political Scene lists the most important questions, so voters can be prepared when they cast their ballots.

Political Scene: What are RI's key local questions on the ballot this year? Here's a breakdown

The death Sunday of a Richmond police sergeant is "a devastating loss" to the 15-member department in Washington County, Police Chief Elwood Johnson said.

Sgt. Michael Lawing, 47, a police officer in Richmond since 2001, died Sunday at Yale New Haven Hospital in Connecticut "after a difficult battle with a sudden illness," the Police Department said in a Facebook post.

News of Lawing's death brought condolences and messages of support from police departments across Rhode Island , as well as members of the community.

Lawing started the department's first K-9 program in 2018 and was instrumental in implementing the department's body-worn camera program over the last two years, the police said. He also was "a longtime dedicated member of the Washington County fair family," the fair said in a Facebook post.

Local news: Police chief: Sergeant's death is 'devastating loss' to department

PROVIDENCE – Kim English acknowledged and thanked his current Providence College roster. Erin Batth told potential future Friar basketball recruits that the Amica Mutual Pavilion was home.

Providence’s Late Night Madness , which included a country music performance by the Zac Brown Band, is a celebration of the upcoming 2024-25 season as much as it is making the school’s flagship programs appealing to the college basketball world. Providence’s men's and women's head basketball coaches blended that reality together at the AMP in front of more than 10,000 supporters on Saturday night.

The men open with a charity exhibition game at home against Massachusetts on Oct. 26 with tip-off scheduled for 4 p.m. Bryce Hopkins is still rehabbing a knee injury and won’t be ready for the start of the season.

The women are to face Southern Connecticut State University in preseason game on Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. in Alumni Hall. Olivia Olsen (13.7 points per game) and Grace Efosa (12.7) both return to the Friars’ lineup as last year’s top scorers .

College basketball: Updates on Bryce Hopkins' injury as Providence basketball kicks off with Late Night Madness

