Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Providence Journal

    Hallmark's 'Countdown to Christmas' has started. Here's the schedule

    By Seth Jacobson, USA TODAY NETWORK - New England,

    2 days ago

    'Tis the season for Christmas movie fans! Hallmark Channel’s “Countdown to Christmas” continues this week.

    Hallmark started showing 32 new movies , the features running through December. Fans will get to see some returning stars and characters, as well as many past movies that were filmed in New England , from the fictional town of Evergreen, Vermon t to the Connecticut seashore to spending the holidays on Cape Cod.

    Ready to get into the Christmas spirit? Here's what to know about the 15th iteration of “Countdown to Christmas.”

    When does Hallmark Channel’s 'Countdown to Christmas' 2024 start?

    This year's “Countdown to Christmas” began on Oct. 18, with the film "Twas the Date Before Christmas" starring Robert Buckley and Amy Groening.

    Hallmark Christmas Movies: Evergreen, Vermont: If it were a real place, where would it be?

    Full list of Hallmark's 2024 Christmas movies

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dwULi_0wMySxqe00

    Here's the full schedule of movies for this year's “Countdown to Christmas” on the Hallmark Channel. Movies will premiere on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT, unless otherwise noted. Hallmark Channel will debut one of its Christmas movies on Thursday, Nov. 28—Thanksgiving Day.

    October 2024 Hallmark 'Countdown to Christmas' movie schedule

    • Friday, Oct. 18 : "'Twas the Date Before Christmas"
    • Saturday, Oct. 19 : "Holiday Crashers"
    • Sunday, Oct. 20 : "Scouting for Christmas"
    • Friday, Oct. 25 : "Operation Nutcracker"
    • Saturday, Oct. 26 : "The Christmas Charade"
    • Sunday, Oct. 27 : "The 5-Year Christmas Party"

    November 2024 Hallmark 'Countdown to Christmas' movie schedule

    • Friday, Nov. 1 : "A Carol for Two"
    • Saturday, Nov. 2 : "Our Holiday Story"
    • Sunday, Nov. 3 : "Holiday Mismatch"
    • Friday, Nov. 8 : "Trivia at St. Nick's"
    • Saturday, Nov. 9 : "Santa Tell Me"
    • Sunday, Nov. 10 : "'Tis the Season to be Irish"
    • Friday, Nov. 15 : "Christmas with the Singhs"
    • Saturday, Nov. 16 : "Jingle Bell Run"
    • Sunday, Nov. 17 : "Confessions of a Christmas Letter"
    • Friday, Nov. 22 : "Christmas on Call" (features an appearance from Donna Kelce )
    • Saturday, Nov. 23 : "Three Wiser Men and a Boy"
    • Sunday, Nov. 24 : "To Have and To Holiday"
    • Thursday, Nov. 28 : "Debbie Macomber's Joyful Mrs. Miracle"
    • Friday, Nov. 29 : "A '90s Christmas" (6:00 p.m. ET)
    • Friday, Nov. 29 : "Deck the Walls"
    • Saturday, Nov. 30 : "Believe in Christmas" (6:00 p.m. ET)
    • Saturday, Nov. 30 : "Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story"

    December 2024 Hallmark Christmas movie schedule

    • Sunday, Dec. 1 : "The Finnish Line" (6:00 p.m. ET)
    • Sunday, Dec. 1 : "The Christmas Quest"
    • Friday, Dec. 6 : "Private Princess Christmas"
    • Saturday, Dec. 7 : "Sugarplummed"
    • Sunday, Dec. 8 : "Leah's Perfect Gift"
    • Friday, Dec. 13 : "Hanukkah on the Rocks".
    • Saturday, Dec. 14 : "The Santa Class"
    • Sunday, Dec. 15 : "Following Yonder Star"
    • Saturday, Dec. 21 : "Happy Howlidays"

    This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Hallmark's 'Countdown to Christmas' has started. Here's the schedule

    Related Search

    Hallmark Christmas moviesCountdown to ChristmasChristmas spiritChristmas movie scheduleSt. Nick 'sJingle bell run

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    Ana Valdez
    1d ago
    I love this time of the year and those movies are my favorite 😍
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato16 hours ago
    Chicago Based Sandwich Chain is set to potentially open a new Florida location
    Akeena19 hours ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post12 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney13 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast4 days ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Vanished on the High Seas: Cruise Ship Mysteries
    Where are they? Podcast1 day ago
    Meet Parmigiano: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    The One Thing Most Cats Do When They’re Truly Content (But Few Parents Notice)
    Vision Pet Care4 days ago
    Local Dog Rescue Reveals They're In Urgent Need Of More Foster Homes
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney24 days ago
    Machu Picchu Comin’ Atchu!
    Alameda Post1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune10 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Meet Dotty: The Playful & Snuggly Beagle Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney27 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today24 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney24 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz11 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune14 days ago
    Meet Tizzy: The Sweet & Energetic Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post29 days ago
    Seeing more acorns this fall? Here's why, and what it means for RI's forests.
    The Providence Journal2 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA7 days ago
    The Tragic Life and Murder-Suicide of Actor Gig Young: Decades After the Horror
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy