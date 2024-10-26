Hallmark's 'Countdown to Christmas' has started. Here's the schedule

'Tis the season for Christmas movie fans! Hallmark Channel’s “Countdown to Christmas” continues this week.

Hallmark started showing 32 new movies , the features running through December. Fans will get to see some returning stars and characters, as well as many past movies that were filmed in New England , from the fictional town of Evergreen, Vermon t to the Connecticut seashore to spending the holidays on Cape Cod.

Ready to get into the Christmas spirit? Here's what to know about the 15th iteration of “Countdown to Christmas.”

When does Hallmark Channel’s 'Countdown to Christmas' 2024 start?

This year's “Countdown to Christmas” began on Oct. 18, with the film "Twas the Date Before Christmas" starring Robert Buckley and Amy Groening.

Hallmark Christmas Movies: Evergreen, Vermont: If it were a real place, where would it be?

Full list of Hallmark's 2024 Christmas movies

Here's the full schedule of movies for this year's “Countdown to Christmas” on the Hallmark Channel. Movies will premiere on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT, unless otherwise noted. Hallmark Channel will debut one of its Christmas movies on Thursday, Nov. 28—Thanksgiving Day.

October 2024 Hallmark 'Countdown to Christmas' movie schedule

Friday, Oct. 18 : "'Twas the Date Before Christmas"

: "'Twas the Date Before Christmas" Saturday, Oct. 19 : "Holiday Crashers"

: "Holiday Crashers" Sunday, Oct. 20 : "Scouting for Christmas"

: "Scouting for Christmas" Friday, Oct. 25 : "Operation Nutcracker"

: "Operation Nutcracker" Saturday, Oct. 26 : "The Christmas Charade"

: "The Christmas Charade" Sunday, Oct. 27 : "The 5-Year Christmas Party"

November 2024 Hallmark 'Countdown to Christmas' movie schedule

Friday, Nov. 1 : "A Carol for Two"

: "A Carol for Two" Saturday, Nov. 2 : "Our Holiday Story"

: "Our Holiday Story" Sunday, Nov. 3 : "Holiday Mismatch"

: "Holiday Mismatch" Friday, Nov. 8 : "Trivia at St. Nick's"

: "Trivia at St. Nick's" Saturday, Nov. 9 : "Santa Tell Me"

: "Santa Tell Me" Sunday, Nov. 10 : "'Tis the Season to be Irish"

: "'Tis the Season to be Irish" Friday, Nov. 15 : "Christmas with the Singhs"

: "Christmas with the Singhs" Saturday, Nov. 16 : "Jingle Bell Run"

: "Jingle Bell Run" Sunday, Nov. 17 : "Confessions of a Christmas Letter"

: "Confessions of a Christmas Letter" Friday, Nov. 22 : "Christmas on Call" (features an appearance from Donna Kelce )

: "Christmas on Call" (features an ) Saturday, Nov. 23 : "Three Wiser Men and a Boy"

: "Three Wiser Men and a Boy" Sunday, Nov. 24 : "To Have and To Holiday"

: "To Have and To Holiday" Thursday, Nov. 28 : "Debbie Macomber's Joyful Mrs. Miracle"

: "Debbie Macomber's Joyful Mrs. Miracle" Friday, Nov. 29 : "A '90s Christmas" (6:00 p.m. ET)

: "A '90s Christmas" (6:00 p.m. ET) Friday, Nov. 29 : "Deck the Walls"

: "Deck the Walls" Saturday, Nov. 30 : "Believe in Christmas" (6:00 p.m. ET)

: "Believe in Christmas" (6:00 p.m. ET) Saturday, Nov. 30 : "Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story"

December 2024 Hallmark Christmas movie schedule

Sunday, Dec. 1 : "The Finnish Line" (6:00 p.m. ET)

: "The Finnish Line" (6:00 p.m. ET) Sunday, Dec. 1 : "The Christmas Quest"

: "The Christmas Quest" Friday, Dec. 6 : "Private Princess Christmas"

: "Private Princess Christmas" Saturday, Dec. 7 : "Sugarplummed"

: "Sugarplummed" Sunday, Dec. 8 : "Leah's Perfect Gift"

: "Leah's Perfect Gift" Friday, Dec. 13 : "Hanukkah on the Rocks".

: "Hanukkah on the Rocks". Saturday, Dec. 14 : "The Santa Class"

: "The Santa Class" Sunday, Dec. 15 : "Following Yonder Star"

: "Following Yonder Star" Saturday, Dec. 21 : "Happy Howlidays"

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Hallmark's 'Countdown to Christmas' has started. Here's the schedule