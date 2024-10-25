That Georgia-Texas football game made history — but not in a good way

It's time we set a precedent because nobody else is willing to. The takeaway from then-No. 5 Georgia's 30-15 victory over then-No. 1 Texas wasn't just the Dawgs' dominance. It was what happened on one play.

Georgia led, 30-8, with three minutes leftin the game, facing third and 10 from their own 31-yard line, when quarterback Carson Beck was intercepted and the ball returned to Georgia's 9-yard line. The interception was nullified, however, when the official penalized the defender for pass interference. Georgia maintained possession, the referee announced the penalty after conferring with his crew and the ball was marked ready for play with an automatic first down.

Then all hell broke loose.

One end of the stadium was littered with bottles and other projectiles. The game was delayed for about five minutes while the mess was cleaned up and the play in question was shown on the jumbotron, over and over again. Then the unthinkable happened. The same referee who previously announced the call was now overturning it, giving Texas a first down at Georgia's 9-yard line, which they turned into a touchdown!

What? Did they get the call right? Yes. But reversing a purely discretionary call that had already been made? That never happens. Texas was rewarded for its despicable and dangerous behavior. Is the new standard to review pass interference penalties on the jumbotron after the call has been made? Because that's exactly what happened here. I defy anyone to refer to any discretionary call that was announced, enforced, the ball ready for play, but then reversed after a delay. Some have said this was courageous. I call it outrageous and all those officials should be suspended for defying protocol and common sense. It gives credence to conspiracy theories and bias, which are prevalent in college football and Georgia coach Kirby Smart was rightfully furious after the game. Imagine if they had lost!

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian called Texas fans "passionate" and stated "in the end they got [the call] right." Is he kidding? That's a politician's line. Set the right example, apologize for the fans' behavior and demand accountability. Someone could have gotten seriously hurt. This is how fans react to a bad call? That would've been leadership, but his comments tacitly excused the behavior. What a message. There are no excuses. The SEC? They released a prepared statement that "while original evaluation and assessment of the penalty was not properly executed, it is not acceptable to have debris thrown on the field at any time." Really? To quote John McEnroe: "Are you serious"?

How's that working out for you?

USC is now 3-4, losing those four games by a total of 14 points. Coach Lincoln Riley has lost nine of his last 14 games after collapsing against Maryland. How does that $100-million contract look right now? We don't criticize coaches who leave jobs for more money because there is no loyalty. But Riley left Oklahoma for USC the day after the Sooners had lost to Oklahoma State and ended any hopes of playing in the College Football Playoff. The perception is that there were serious negotiations taking place while he was still coaching the Sooners. That's called a conflict of interest, is undeniably unacceptable and a character flaw. Having said that, the jury is still out on the $80 million Oklahoma (4-3) gave Riley's successor, Brent Venables, a defensive genius who has seen his teams struggle offensively.

∎Florida State, now 1-6 after losing to Duke for the first time ever, is a 21-point underdog against No. 6 Miami. What was once a marquee game is just another loss for the Seminoles . FSU is locked in for tens of millions to coach Mike Norvell. Clearly, he has not evaluated his team's talent accurately and has lost the locker room. What an incredible collapse from last year?

∎Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy, known to tell it like it is, said the obvious this week: "Player retention is probably based 90% built on money right now, not other things." In other words, it's all about the money.

Who's up, who's down

Indiana's renaissance is no fluke. Love their new head coach Curt Cignetti, who responded when asked how he sells recruits: "I win. Google me." That reminds me of the quote first attributed to baseball Hall of Famer Dizzy Dean — "It ain't braggin' if you can do it." The Hoosiers probably will be without quarterback Kurtis Rourke this week but we expect them to continue their winning ways against Washington.

∎It says here that Stanford and Cal, who both play in a conference, the ACC, that's centered about 2,500 miles away, have become irrelevant, uncommitted and should just drop football and concentrate on academic studies. It wouldn't be the first time. The University of Chicago was a member of the Big Ten until 1946.

∎The Pac-12 is expanding in 2026, but for next year, it's just Oregon State and Washington State again. Since they're both looking for opponents, they'll play each other twice during the regular season, a ridiculous decision accounting for one-sixth of their 12-game schedule.

Top 25 games

No. 8 LSU (+3) at No. 14 Texas A&M : Biggest game of the day with the winner having the inside track to the SEC title game. Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier is effective and they will put points up. Coach Brian Kelly has won some close games this year but his teams are playing with more discipline. Both teams match up at every position except quarterback, where Aggie Conner Weigman needs to play flawless football. Nevertheless, this game is at Kyle Field, and I haven't seen the 12th man since Johnny Football was there. Heading to College Station to see if the Aggies can get that signature win and remain in contention for a CFP berth. This is the kind of statement game that Texas A&M seems to always lose. The Tigers find a way to win based on their experience.

No. 21 Missouri at No. 15 Alabama (-14): The Tigers were fortunate last week when quarterback Brady Cook led them to a fourth-quarter victory over Auburn. This is not Nick Saban's Alabama. In fact, it's not Gene Stallings' Alabama. This is a team that has superior talent but is undisciplined. More like Mike Shula's Alabama. The faithful are already turning on Kalen DeBoer , who may soon wish he had never left Washington. He gets a reprieve this week because Missouri is probably the most overrated team in the conference. Roll Tide!

No. 12 Notre Dame (-13.5) at No. 24 Navy : This game is at the Meadowlands. Navy is outweighed on the line of scrimmage by hundreds of pounds. They're prohibitive underdogs. If the Irish show up with their "A" game, this one is over at halftime. Because the Midshipmen play harder than everybody else (except Army), are undefeated and ranked, they will not be overlooked. Irish roll!

No. 20 Illinois at No. 1 Oregon (-22) : The Illini just do not beat themselves, as evidenced by last week's 21-7 win over Michigan. But the Ducks don't beat themselves either and they have superior talent. This one gets away from Illinois in a laugher.

No. 5 Texas (-19) at No. 25 Vanderbilt : A trap game for Texas after last week's loss. Vandy quarterback Diego Pavia has been electric all season, but the Longhorns are too rich in talent. Hook 'em Horns!

2-1 last week against the spread; 13-7 on the season ATS.

