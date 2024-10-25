N.J. man reels in a hefty tautog that breaks the RI record. How big was it?

Last Monday, Vinney Simms Jr.’s huge tautog made a total of four runs back down to the bottom . He managed to keep the fish off the bottom and got it into the boat; it was a record-breaking 31-inch, 22-pound 5.28-ounce tautog. By Wednesday morning, the State of Rhode Island had it verified and posted as the state’s top tautog.

Simms, a resident of Hamilton, New Jersey, landed the huge tautog while fishing with Capt. Rob Taylor of Newport Sportfishing Charters, one of the state’s premier tautog and bluefin tuna charter captains.

“Vinny did a good job, but you also need a lot of luck to land a big fish like this," Taylor said. "With big fish, I tell anglers to just keep reeling; even if the fish is taking drag, you are slowing it down [Simms' drag was set at a very heavy 18 pounds].

“The aim is to prevent the fish from returning to where it came from, meaning the rock cluster it lives in. We had a lot of current and strong tides Monday, so this fish fortunately may have gotten disoriented a bit coming up and down four times.”

The fish was landed aboard the Reel E-Z, Taylor’s charter fishing vessel, on a piece of structure he discovered earlier this year in about 60 feet of water when netting Atlantic menhaden for striped bass fishing bait. It was the first time he brought charter customers to the spot to fish.

The world tautog record is a 35-inch, 28-pound 13-ounce fish caught by Ken Westerfeld of Queens, New York, in 2015. That record-holder fish was caught with Capt. Kane Bounds off Ocean City, Maryland, at an offshore wreck.

Online workshop on Narragansett Bay cable installation project

Find out about the Revolution Wind cable construction project in and around Narragansett Bay that will be conducted from November to January. The workshop will held online from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30.

The presentation is to be conducted by Ørsted Marine Affairs and will focus on the Revolution Wind cable installation and touch briefly on general construction, how to get information on water activities and programs available for fishers.

To register, visit Virtual Narragansett Bay Community Series Tickets, Wed, Oct 30, 2024 at 6:00 PM | Eventbrite .

Learn about surf and wetsuit fishing from the experts

Learn surf-casting strategies and tactics from surf-casting experts Jeff Sullivan and Paul Chapman at a Rhode Island Saltwater Anglers Association seminar at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, in the West Warwick Elks Lodge at 60 Clyde St. in West Warwick.

Food will be available for purchase by Five-0-Five Fusion Catering starting at 5:30 p.m. Active RISAA members are admitted free; nonmembers are asked to make a $10 donation to the RISAA Scholarship Fund. Contact RISAA executive director Scott Travers at (401) 826-2121 or travers@risaa.org for information.

Where’s the bite?

Striped bass, bluefish, bonito . “Fish coming from the beach, rocks and back in the ponds," said Declan O’Donnell of Breachway Bait & Tackle in Charlestown. "We had a full moon last week, which has ramped up the amount of water moving. Large amounts of peanut bunker have begun to move out of the pond. Pond fishing has been great this week with solid-sized fish being caught on large soft plastics and top water spooks. Mullet are still cruising around in schools in the farthest back coves. Reports of nice-sized fish coming from the beach at night as an alternative. We have had some bay anchovies along the beach this week; bluefish as well as shad have been on them.” Vincent Castaldi, an associate at Quaker Lane Bait & Tackle in North Kingstown reported: “I have never seen so many birds working, particularly off Newport. Customers are catching striped bass, bluefish and still some bonito are being caught in the area.” Striped bass fishing at the Cape Cod Canal is still very good. “Grab a rod before more fish head south,” said "East End" Eddie Doherty, Cape Cod Canal fishing expert and author. “Best wishes to experienced Canal Sportsman’s Club member Larry Silvestri, who celebrated his 85th birthday wetting a line with his good friend and fellow club member Bob Dyer at one of their favorite spots during an east flood tide. The timing couldn’t have been better for a nice birthday present as Larry’s green mack Savage found its mark with a 36-inch striped bass."

Tautog fishing is hot and the limit increased Oct. 15 from three fish per person to five fish per person with one fish larger than 21 inches allowed; all others must be between 16 inches and under 21 inches; a 10-fish-per-boat limit is in place. “Tautog fishing is very good off Newport and in the Bay," Castaldi said. "We weighted in that 22-pound record-breaking fish Monday. It was an amazing fish.” O'Donnell reported: “Blackfishing is red hot. Most boats finding their limit, with a good short-to-keeper ratio. Make sure your rigs are tied well and your line is strong enough to handle a big fish taking you into the rocks. You do not want to lose your biggest blackfish of the season.

Freshwater fishing. The largemouth bass bite has been good as fish are starting to stage in fall areas. Trout stocking locations in Massachusetts are updated daily. Visit Trout stocking report | Mass.gov for an interactive map. Visit dem.ri.gov/fishing for ponds stocked in Rhode Island.

Dave Monti holds a master captain’s license and charter fishing license. He serves on a variety of boards and commissions and has a consulting business that focuses on clean oceans, habitat preservation, conservation, renewable energy and fisheries-related issues and clients. Forward fishing news and photos to dmontifish@verizon.net or visit noflukefishing.com .

