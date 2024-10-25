FDA recalls duloxetine, antidepressant known as Cymbalta, over possible cancerous chemical

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has recalled over 7,000 bottles of the antidepressant duloxetine, which is commonly sold under the name Cymbalta.

According to the FDA , the drug was recalled because it had the "presence" of N-nitroso-duloxetine, a nitrosamine, which is a chemical that could increase the risk of cancer.

The recall was issued earlier this month on Oct. 10. The FDA said the product was manufactured by Towa Pharmaceutical Europe and distributed nationwide.

Duloxetine is used to treat mental health disorders like anxiety and depression , according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Here's what to know about the recall.

Why was duloxetine recalled?

However, the FDA says the chemical is not expected to cause harm if taken at low levels.

How to find out if your medication was recalled

The recalled bottles of duloxetine can be identified by their lot number and expiration date.

Per the FDA, the recalled products are labeled lot No. 220128 and have an expiration date of 12/2024.

What is a Class II FDA recall?

The recalled duloxetine was issued under the FDA's Class II categorization.

According to the FDA, a Class II recall means exposure to the drug could cause "temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences ."

