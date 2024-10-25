Open in App
    The Providence Journal

    A RI town is making the case for a post office

    By Will Richmond, Providence Journal,

    2 days ago

    Good morning, I'm Will Richmond at The Providence Journal and this is the Daily Briefing.

    No matter the town in Rhode Island, it seems like some things just should always be there.

    Town halls, libraries, playgrounds, post offices. Well, it turns out that isn't the case for the last place on that list.

    You may not have a lot of reasons to travel out to West Greenwich and you're certainly not heading that way to drop off a package at the post office. That's because it's the only municipality in Rhode Island without one. But could that change?

    As The Journal's Antonia Noori Farzan found out, it hasn't always been that way and town leaders would like to a post office return, especially after the closest option in Coventry recently closed.

    The U.S. Postal Service, however, has different thoughts.

    • With the presidential election rapidly approaching, U.S. Congressman Gabe Amo has been busy traveling to battleground states to stump for fellow Democrat, Vice President Kamala Harris. Back home in Rhode Island, he recently took to the road again – this time to highlight the state's "blue economy."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ST6MB_0wLSDZO800

    The Journal's Antonia Noori Farzan caught up with Amo to learn more about what it mean's for the Ocean State's future.

    •  A jury awarded a Portsmouth family $5.4 million after finding Portsmouth High School administrators and a Jamestown detective negligent in their handling of events leading up to 15-year-old Nathan Bruno's death by suicide in February 2018. The Journal's Katie Mulvaney reports on the jury's decision and the reaction.

    • There's more bad news when it comes to Hasbro and Rhode Island.

    The Journal's Wheeler Cowperthwaite reported the company announced layoffs on Thursday morning affecting Rhode Island employees. It has also become a little clearer on when they will decide their future in the state.

    • It's hard to beat a fall hike. From the cool weather to leaves changing color it's a great time to be outside. If you're looking to enjoy this weekend's weather then Journal contributor John Kostrzewa has a spot in North Kingstown worth a visit.

    More from The Providence Journal

    Find the latest obituaries here.

    Subscribers can read the eNewspaper here.

    WORTH A READ

    🖌️ EPA announces stricter lead paint policies impacting millions of American homes

    🐻 Grizzly 399: Mourning the mama bear who was queen of Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park

    🍳 'Sabor e saudade': Emeril Lagasse's SouthCoast-inspired restaurant opens in New Orleans

    RHODY RANKS

    Every day we receive emails ranking Rhode Island. While the work behind the ranks may be dubious, they can be fun. Each day I'll share where Rhody Ranks from one of the latest emails.

    A new study reveals the cheapest and most expensive states for traveling in the fall with Rhode Island ranking as the fifth cheapest state, with the average train ticket price to a neighboring state costing $37.41.

    The team at BravoDeal indexed each U.S. state weighted by four different factors that would determine the cost of transport. The data used in the study is sourced from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, Numbeo, and Greyhound. Indicative factors include average air ticket price (from quarter four of 2023), taxi fare per mile, average train ticket price to a neighboring state, and average bus ticket to a neighboring state.

    TODAY'S WEATHER

    ☀️ Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 60s.

    This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: A RI town is making the case for a post office

    Comments / 3

    US-ARMOR-VET
    1d ago
    USPS is closing small offices, so this will never happen.
    badger
    1d ago
    Amo should be fighting for his constituents. Why do politicians have so much time to campaign?
    View all comments

