    The Providence Journal

    Where online can I get a replacement key fob that works? | Car Doctor

    By John Paul,

    2 days ago

    Q: My key fob broke into pieces. The car is a 2015 Toyota Highlander. Where online can I get a replacement that works?

    A: Unfortunately, any aftermarket key or used original key will need to be programed by the dealer, a professional locksmith or a technician with the appropriate scan tool.

    Online, aftermarket fobs are listed on many sites at about $100. Used fobs are in the $50 to $75 range. New original equipment fobs can cost up to $500.

    When searching online, I did see a company, Tomskey.com , that sells fobs and will rent you a programmer. The cost looks like it's about half the dealer cost. The online reviews are good. I have no personal experience with the company, but it looks like a DIY solution.

    Are there engine problems with Chevy Silverado pickup?

    Q: I am interested in a 2021 Chevy Silverado 1500 LT pickup with 52,253 miles. It has an engine size 2.7L14. What does that mean? Are there any problems with that size engine?

    A: The engine in the full-sized Silverado pickup is a 2.7-liter turbo-charged four-cylinder engine that makes a respectable 310 horsepower.

    Regarding problems with this engine, General Motors did issue several technical service bulletins regarding engine noise, engine replacement, bearing failure and excessive carbon buildup on the valves.

    Would I buy a truck with this engine? Yes, but only after a review of maintenance records and a thorough inspection by a qualified technician.

    Why is fresh outside air from the vents coming in warm?

    Q: This summer, we relied on the air conditioner on most days. When we have the climate control off and just want outside air through the vents, the air is warm, not cool ambient air. Most of the summer, I thought it was just because outside temperatures were warm/hot. I dismissed it because the air conditioner and heat are working fine. How can I get fresh air that isn't warm without using the air conditioner?

    A: Generally, with climate control on the fresh air − not on the recirculation setting and the air conditioner off − and the fan on low, you should get outside air. If not, the door that goes from fresh to recirculate may be stuck, or the temperature blend door is not completely closing, causing some warm air to enter the cabin. Keep in mind that the air is being drawn in over a very hot engine, and it may always be a little warmer than the cooler air outside.

    Will AAA repair shops fix a 38-year-old Volvo?

    Q: I have been an AAA member for decades, and it has always been reliable and a must. Do AAA repair stations fix older cars? I will provide the needed part. At issue is a 1986 245 Volvo needing a throttle body cleaning with new gasket.

    A: Some shops can be a bit hesitant to work on a 38-year-old car. With a Volvo, possible part availability issues can present more of an issue. Some shops certainly will use your parts, but it is really up to the individual garage.

    What you describe is fairly straightforward, if that is actually all the service that is needed. I would say most shops that service older imports would be able to help you out. Go to aaa.com/repair for a shop near you.

    What kind of gasket is needed for 2012 Honda CR-V oil pan drain bolt?

    Q: My 2012 Honda CR-V oil pan drain bolt has a slight drip. I want to replace the gasket on the next oil change. Is the gasket a flat washer or is it a crush-type gasket? The people at the auto parts store said any properly sized gasket would work.

    A: The auto parts store is correct that a fiber or Teflon gasket of the appropriate size will seal the drain plug to the oil pan. But if you want to use the proper gasket: it is a crush washer. These crush washers are technically designed for a single use, although they can last for years. You can usually buy them at the dealer for less than $1 each. Considering the price, it makes sense to keep a couple in stock.

    How much will it cost to replace head gasket on 2005 Audi A4?

    Q: The head gasket is leaking on my 2005 Audi A4. Where is your shop and what can you do for me?

    A: My shop is a virtual one, and I only offer advice. If the issue is just a cylinder head gasket, and the cylinder head is undamaged, the typical repair costs are $1,800 to $2,500. Depending on where you are located, the cost of the labor − which is 11.5 hours − is the largest expense.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cmCzN_0wLRUimD00

    John Paul is the AAA Northeast Car Doctor. He has more than 40 years of experience in the automobile industry and is an ASE-Certified Master Technician. Write to John Paul, The Car Doctor, at 110 Royal Little Drive, Providence, RI 02904. Or email jpaul@aaanortheast.com and put “Car Doctor” in the subject field. Follow him on X @johnfpaul or on Facebook .

    This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Where online can I get a replacement key fob that works? | Car Doctor

    Travis Coleman
    15h ago
    how long it take fan motor come on Chevy Cruz 2011
    Travis Coleman
    15h ago
    how long it takes for Chevy cuz to come on
