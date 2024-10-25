Open in App
    The Providence Journal

    Does the DMV offer anything to prevent ID theft? | Ask the RI DMV

    By Chuck Hollis,

    2 days ago

    Q: I just found out that my Rhode Island driver's license information was stolen by way of the Rite-Aid hack . I looked up what to do on the internet, and one thing is to ask for a new driver's license number, put a fraud alert on it, and similar actions. What does RI DMV offer those of us in this predicament to prevent ID theft? If nothing yet, can someone look into solutions? It said some states offer new licenses.

    A: Unfortunately, cybersecurity breaches and fraudsters hack into customer databases and steal personal identifiable information, which is then sold on the “dark web.” Often, the fraudsters are either out of the state and/or out of the country, and the information is unrecoverable. As a result, our Enforcement Office suggests that victims of identity theft report it to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

    If you haven’t already done so, they recommend that you visit the following website, identitytheft.gov . You may also want to report the theft to your local State Police barracks.

    Some other suggestions from our Enforcement Office to protect yourself in the future:

    1. Contact your financial institutions to advise them of the theft of your identity
    2. Contact the three (3) largest credit reporting agencies so that they can monitor your personal identifiable information
    3. Change your passwords on all online accounts that you use.
    4. The longer the password, the less likely a fraudster will try to hack your accounts. Fraudsters tend to concentrate on the lowest-hanging fruit.
    5. If you use social media, be very careful about what type of information you post for public observation

    I hope that this information will be helpful to you in your effort to protect your identity.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XnfwY_0wLRTZol00

    Chuck Hollis is assistant administrator of the Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles. Please email your questions to cars@providencejournal.com with “Ask the DMV” in the subject field.

    This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Does the DMV offer anything to prevent ID theft? | Ask the RI DMV

