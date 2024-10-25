Want to take a scenic fall hike? Get away from it all at Ryan Park in North Kingstown

NORTH KINGSTOWN – Herring run upstream in the Annaquatucket River , climb a fish ladder along the edge of a rebuilt stone dam and spawn in Belleville Pond in Ryan Park .

Just downstream from the waterfall that spills over the dam, a trail crosses a wooden bridge that attracts dog walkers, hikers, anglers and runners.

At other times, the path along the banks of the pond is quiet, peaceful and a beautiful place to pause on a fall walk.

Years ago, parts of Ryan Park, once called Central Park, were scarred by a landfill, a sandpit and a dumping ground where few ventured. The land has been reclaimed, however, and the paths now pass through fields of wildflowers, under a thick canopy of oaks and pines, around ball fields, along a historic railroad bed and over a handsome arched bridge that crosses a pond dredged to channel water to nearby mills.

The public park, rich in natural terrain and local history, covers 350 acres and is managed by the North Kingstown Recreation Department and named for the Ryan family, who are benefactors in the town.

Former quarry is now a haven for pollinators and birds

I set out with my hiking buddy George from a trailhead off Lafayette Road on the northeast side of the park and headed south on a road lined with pine trees. The hard-packed dirt road, which in places turns grassy, meanders through fields of flowering sumac, mullein, milkweed and other wildflowers, creating a natural pollinator garden .

The area was once a sandpit, where rocks and gravel were mined to lay the foundation of nearby Route 4. But when we followed the main path, or wandered off on side spurs up and down small ridges, along rock walls and on narrow footpaths through fields of tall grass, we saw few signs of the old quarry.

We followed the road for about a mile to a gate on Oak Hill Road, where we noted on maps that Belleville Pond was just to the left. We found a side trail and then bushwhacked a bit to try to reach the shore, but the path became overrun with thickets and brambles, so we retraced our steps to Oak Hill Road, turned left and followed the road south.

Soon, Secret Lake was visible across the road to the right. Continuing on, we found a driveway on the left to a public park that included several ball fields and buildings. At the entrance, a photographer proudly showed us a picture of an osprey that nests on a tall pole in the park.

We traced the edge of a ball field until we picked up a blue-blazed trail that headed north toward Belleville Pond. From there, we passed a boat ramp and then walked northwest on a narrow neck of land and a wooden-slat bridge between pools of water. On the left, we spotted a gaggle of geese and stumps sticking out of the shallow, lily pad-covered water.

Belleville Pond and Secret Lake powered mills during Industrial Revolution

The blue-blazed trail wound along the shore and led to an arched wooden bridge with a neat, stone-walled entrance. From the top of the hump in the bridge, we took a good, long look at the two halves of 108-acre Belleville Pond and its many coves and islands.

The pond, and nearby Secret Lake, are man-made and were dredged regularly to provide water for a gristmill and sawmill in the 1790s.

During the Industrial Revolution, the mills were converted to make textiles, and the area was purchased by Pawtuxet manufacturers Christopher and William Rhodes . The brothers gave the nearby hamlet and the surrounding area the name Belleville , or “beautiful village.”

Later, the wooden mills burned and William E. Pierce purchased the site. He built a four-story brick woolen mill in 1861 that rivaled the mill at nearby Lafayette as one of the largest manufacturers in North Kingstown, according to a town history. The mill later burned to the ground.

Continuing on, the path ran across bog bridges and through some muddy, swampy sections before a slight ascent to an intersection. We turned right and followed the blue trail along the shore of the pond, noting the invasive species, such as phragmites, that covered the marshy shoreline. In a short distance, we reached the bridge, waterfall and fish ladder.

How the fish ladder helps returning species spawn

A sign told us about the construction of the fish ladder and the installation of rock weirs , a type of stone structure placed strategically in the streambed to hold back water. Fish swim through notches and resting pools and then make their way up the ladder. The sign also said river herring are a key forage fish for striped and largemouth bass, bluefish, ospreys and other fish and wildlife.

In May 2020, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management released hundreds of wild river herring into Belleville Pond that spawned and produced young that imprinted on the pond before heading downstream. The mature herring will return to Belleville Pond to continue the cycle. The DEM says the watershed can support 150,000 spawning river herring each year.

A berm runs along the edge of the pond and offers a good look at the water and the arched bridge we'd crossed earlier.

Former winter home of the Narragansett Tribe

After a rest at a picnic table there, we retraced our steps northeast on the wide trail and passed through an area that was once a winter home for members of the Narragansett Tribe, according to Tim Cranston, North Kingstown town historian. They lived near the shore during the warmer months but headed inland for the colder seasons.

He also said the tribe were wise stewards of the land who practiced slow burning to thin the forest, which kept the woods healthy and provided easy-to-navigate hunting grounds.

The Narragansetts called the area Shewatucket, or Showatucquese, which has been translated to mean “hidden place between small streams.” The Shewatuck River runs nearby.

We continued to walk northeast on trails that were cut by the Narragansetts, used as cart paths by farmers and later taken by workers headed to the mills or to visit neighbors.

Trail follows abandoned railroad bed, passes historical cemetery

Just ahead, the trail joined a wide, abandoned railroad bed built by the Newport & Wickford Railroad and Steamship Company , financed by Cornelius Vanderbilt and other investors. From 1870 to 1922, passengers arrived from throughout Southern New England at Wickford Junction and took one of 15 trains a day to Poplar Point and private docks, where they booked passage on a ferry to Newport.

As we walked up the old rail line, bordered with a berm on each side, we spotted a rectangle of granite posts on the left that marked the Carr Cemetery .

The Carrs (originally spelled Carré) were among the French Huguenots , including the Le Moine and Targé families, who settled in the Frenchtown area, according to Tim Cranston. They were skilled farmers who worked the land, planted orchards and formed a community.

But Cranston said they were considered “others” by the English and Scottish settlers and suffered prejudice and harassment because of their different language, culture and religion. The families were driven off the land. Some left for New York state and other parts of Rhode Island, but the Carrs resettled off Ten Rod Road. Their homestead, which later became a mill, is still there.

The cemetery has five graves, according to the Rhode Island Historical Cemeteries Commission . The oldest is for Samuel Carr (1751-1818), who is buried near his wife, Florence (1761-1818), and their daughter, Deborah (1793-1827).

Samuel Carr’s gravestone disappeared over the years. Other slate headstones have been knocked down, shattered and left in small piles – a reminder that disrespect of other people can continue for generations.

We followed the path back to where we'd parked after walking 5 miles over almost three hours, with several long stops along the way.

Ryan Park was a surprise. I had expected a typical municipal park but found a unique, interconnected web of 10 miles of paths that wound through a diverse natural landscape. The trails also gave me a firsthand look at historical sites that fascinated me, even if they were not always pleasant.

If you go …

Access: From Route 4, take Route 102 east. Turn right on Lafayette Road. The trailhead is on the left.

Parking: Available in a lot.

Dogs: Allowed but must be leashed.

Difficulty: Easy on flat, wide paths.

GPS coordinates: 41.57350, -71.48878

Lectures and signings for 'Walking Rhode Island' book

John Kostrzewa’s book, “Walking Rhode Island: 40 Hikes for Nature and History Lovers with Pictures, GPS Coordinates and Trail Maps,” is available at local booksellers and at amazon.com . He’ll sell and sign books after the following presentations:

Monday, Oct. 28: Pawtucket Public Library , 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7: Rhode Island Authors Expo , 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Crowne Plaza Ballroom , Warwick.

Monday, Dec. 9: West Warwick Public Library , 6:30 p.m.

The Walking Rhode Island column runs every other week in the Providence Sunday Journal. John Kostrzewa, a former assistant managing editor/business at The Journal, welcomes email at johnekostrzewa@gmail.com .

