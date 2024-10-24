Open in App
    • The Providence Journal

    How do you scare someone. We found out.

    By Will Richmond, Providence Journal,

    2 days ago

    Good morning, I'm Will Richmond at The Providence Journal and this is the Daily Briefing.

    This week's warm weather afforded me the opportunity to take an evening stroll and check out some of the Halloween decorations around my neighborhood. While I'm not the biggest Halloween person – besides the candy – the displays seem to keep getting bigger and better. One house even offers a walk-thru experience on some nights, with actors and props.

    While the neighborhood spots are fun to see, what's even more amazing are the haunted houses that pop up this time of year.

    But what exactly goes into scaring people at these places?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nYCPc_0wJvUmJb00

    The Journal's Paul Parker braved the dark night at 13th World and went behind the scenes to talk with everyone from the scarers to the scarees to find out.

    • Many take voting very seriously. Regardless of the number of races on the ballot or issues to be determined they are there election after election to cast their vote. Fortunately, there are poll workers there to greet them and lend a hand when needed. But at a time when elections – or their outcomes – can become contentious, what makes someone take on the role? The Journal's Katherine Gregg found out.

    • New gas stations will be much harder to build in Providence after the City Council's ordinance committee approved a final version of the comprehensive plan, that also watered down a proposed wide-ranging ban on polluting industries in the waterfront, including the Port of Providence.

    The Journal's Wheeler Cowperthwaite has the details on the agreement between the council and Mayor Brett Smiley.

    • What's next for the New England Exotic Wildlife Sanctuary after a fire in 2021 killed about 90 birds and destroyed part of the facility? The Journal's Jack Perry caught up with the nonprofit's leaders to find out how they are recovering.

    • Providence College has turned the Amica Mutual Pavilion into a true homecourt advantage. Take in a game against a top-ranked team or Big East rival and you'll find the place rocking. The Journal's Bill Koch found out how opposing coaches feel about making the trip to Providence.

    WORTH A READ

    📰 Harris v. Trump poll: Americans trust the count but worry about violence

    💰 Vast deposit of 'white gold' in Arkansas could be stunningly valuable

    💨 Vineyard Wind broken blade update: Some blades to be removed, others 'strengthened'

    RHODY RANKS

    Every day we receive emails ranking Rhode Island. While the work behind the ranks may be dubious, they can be fun. Each day I'll share where Rhody Ranks from one of the latest emails.

    As our politics becomes more and more politized, it would appear that the heart is taking sides, and 'independent' romantics - those willing to date beyond party lines – are dwindling. However, a poll by DatingAdvice.com surveyed 3,000 singles to find out just how many are truly politically colorblind in Cupid's game. It's a quirky, election-year exploration of love's new battleground—where politics and passion collide.

    The poll found that almost 3-in-4 singles in Rhode Island (70%) remain open to dating across the political spectrum. This was above the national average of 63%. More specifically: 10% of Republican voting singles in Rhode Island would not date a Democrat. On the flipside, 20% of Democrats would not date a Republican voter.

    TODAY'S WEATHER

    🌤️ Breezy with clouds giving way to sun; gusty winds, low humidity and dry brush result in a high fire threat. Highs in the low 70s.

    This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: How do you scare someone. We found out.

