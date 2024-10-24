Aviary ambitions: After devastating fire, RI parrot rescue is starting its new sanctuary

As far as the people at Foster Parrots are concerned, no cage is big enough, but they're hoping to build something better with a new 29,000-square-foot sanctuary building for their rescued birds.

Founded in 1989, the nonprofit organization in Hope Valley says it's the largest parrot rescue in the Northeast, and the demand to find new homes or provide sanctuary for pet parrots has never been greater.

Foster Parrots keeps about 400 birds at its New England Exotic Wildlife Sanctuary, primarily birds that have medical conditions or that won't do well in homes, but a fire at the sanctuary in 2021 killed about 90 birds and cut space at the sanctuary by about one-third.

Additionally, Executive Director Karen Windsor noted, the sanctuary occupies a former a chicken farm, and the time has come for a bigger, better and safer space.

Construction starts on Foster Parrots' new space but the project isn't fully funded

Demolition is starting, and the rescue will hold a groundbreaking ceremony on Nov. 2, according to Windsor. The organization has raised $6 million, spent about a million on pre-construction costs and needs another $3 million to fully fund the project.

The construction is being done by Bentley Companies of Warwick, which has experience in such spaces, having built the Roger Williams Zoo's rainforest exhibit . The new sanctuary should be completed in 52 weeks.

"By this time next year, we will be bringing birds into a new building," Windsor said.

In the meantime, the staff at Foster Parrots has to move nearly 200 of the birds into new spaces, which they will likely share with human staff members.

What will the state-of-the-art facility offer?

The new sanctuary will feature 33 large, indoor aviaries, each with attached outdoor aviaries that will allow the tropical birds to get fresh air when the weather permits.

The sanctuary will also include a medical clinic and an education center so the organization can host school groups and other visitors. A big part of the organization's mission is to educate people on the birds and their plight in captivity.

"It's important to be able to bring people in, so they can see the birds," Windsor said.

To help fund the project, Foster Parrots is selling naming rights for major parts of the building, including the medical clinic, the Latin American Parrot Wing and the Macaw House.

Although the new facility will be about double in size compared with what the sanctuary had before the fire, the organization doesn't expect a big increase in the number of birds at the facility. The birds need space to enjoy their lives, and the organization's 10 staff members need room to do their jobs, Windsor noted.

"With the parrot problem what it is, it's not going to be big enough," Windsor said. "You can't build something big enough."

To make a donation, visit: https://fosterparrotsandthenewenglandexoticwildlifesanctuary-bloom.kindful.com/

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Aviary ambitions: After devastating fire, RI parrot rescue is starting its new sanctuary