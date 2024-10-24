Expert says RI crime lab in need of reform after troubling findings on bullet examination

CRANSTON − The commission that oversees the Rhode Island State Crime Laboratory questioned the lab's director on Wednesday and responded to a sharply written review of the lab's work by a California expert in forensic science.

Work at the lab that involves identifying connections between bullets and the guns that fire them was suspended this summer after the discovery of what the lab's director, Dennis Hilliard, described as a "non-conformity."

The lapse involved work related to a homicide in Pawtucket in 2021.

Citing a shortfall in "diligence" on the part of examiners, a consultant hired by the commission found that the lab linked bullet cartridge cases from the scene of the Pawtucket shooting to the wrong gun.

The consultant's Oct. 9 report critiques other aspects of the crime lab's operation, including issues with record-keeping and a lack of strong leadership in the unit that handles firearm examination and toolmark analysis.

Fallout from the crime lab's suspension

Currently, the lab's counterparts in Massachusetts, Connecticut and New Hampshire are carrying out firearm examinations and toolmark analysis on Rhode Island's behalf.

The Rhode Island State Crime Laboratory Commission is trying to review the situation, fix any problems and bring the lab back online.

As this takes place, criminal defense attorneys are gearing up to challenge anticipated testimony and exhibits based on firearms examinations from the lab.

Two of three lab employees who were involved with the firearms evidence from Pawtucket have left.

On Wednesday, the commission, which does not employ firearms examiners, took action "with respect to the badge and commission" of one of the lab's firearms examiners, according to Adi Goldstein, who chairs the panel as a designee of Attorney General Peter F. Neronha. She did not provide further details.

During a discussion about hiring, members of the commission, including Rhode Island State Police Col. Darnell Weaver, insisted on changes in the lab's organization.

During an exchange with Hilliard, Weaver asserted that "no one person" had actually been in charge of employees in the section that performs examinations and analysis of firearms.

"There has to be some sort of chain of command so to speak or hierarchy. It can't just be on paper," Weaver said. "That person has to have the authority to be the lead ... so that chain of command is in place."

"In theory there was," said Hilliard. However, in a concession, he said the recent review, by Ronald G. Nichols, found that people with leadership responsibilities in firearms examination "did not take the position as the lead seriously."

Forensic expert says crime lab unit lacks leadership

Nichols is a forensic science expert and consultant based in northern California. His report, completed Oct. 9, re-examined 15 cases involving toolmark analysis, including the particular case that drew scrutiny to the entire operation.

In that matter, involving the misidentification of a firearm, Nichols found that the unit itself lacked its own leader who "was sufficiently proficient in the discipline to recognize gaps in practice, application and training."

The "misidentification ... indicates a lack of diligence in the comparison of cartridge cases," says the report.

In the other 14 cases, Nichols found no other misidentifications. However, his report says the lab could have made two identifications but instead reported that the analysis was inconclusive.

The lab has relied on help from other state labs, which have provided assistance at no cost on a "mutual aid" basis. It has also contracted with Stria Corp., which will provide services over a six-month period for $175,000, according to Hilliard.

He estimated the cost of the typical laboratory analysis of a firearm at about $1,000.

A shooting in Pawtucket

The work that initially drew attention to firearm identification processes at the Rhode Island State Crime Laboratory involved a drive-by shooting that killed a Massachusetts man in Pawtucket in 2021.

Criminalists at the lab concluded that marks on certain bullet cartridge cases gathered at the scene matched up with a gun seized as evidence.

However, a review of toolmark evidence by the Boston Police determined that cartridge cases from the Pawtucket scene did not match the suspected gun. The marks actually matched a different gun in their possession.

Electronic images of the distinctive marks, known as "toolmarks," are shared between law enforcement agencies like fingerprints.

Nichols' review of lab operations encompassed a review of the lab's toolmark and firearms examination in the Pawtucket case.

A bullet is a projectile. Initially, it's part of an assembly known as a cartridge, which contains not only the bullet but other components, such as the propellant that is packed in a case. When the bullet is fired, different components within the gun, such as the firing pin, leave distinctive marks on the case, which typically falls on the ground, becoming a piece of evidence.

A photo in Nichols' report accompanies his observation that markings on the cases found in Pawtucket did not match with the toolmarks created by the suspected gun.

The image in the report is not the actual cartridge case from the crime scene.

Key differences in the toolmarks make it clear it was a different gun

The cartridge case that a Glock discharges when someone fires it has an "aperture shear" mark that's typical of Glocks, according to Nichols.

Nichols' report says, "there was not a critical inspection of this mark by any of the three examiners."

The report says another type of marking, a breechface mark, was different, too.

The impressions made by firing pins, a third type of mark, were not photographed for the analysis, "but they were clearly different," the report says.

According to Nicols, the misidentification of the gun was not the result of anything "intrinsic in the policies and procedures."

Nichols also found that the examiners' worksheets did not clearly convey the particular cartridge cases that were compared with each other.

"The notes in the reviewed cases do not permit a full understanding of what specifically was done nor the accompanying thought process," the report says.

His list of recommendations strongly proposes more rigorous training of staff in disciplines related to toolmark analysis and the comparison of markings for identification.

The lab, says the report, may have overvalued the "stated experience of examiners" without knowing how to critically assess the training and expertise of potential candidates.

Crime lab director gets emotional

Hilliard has directed the lab, which is on the campus of the University of Rhode Island, since 1992.

During his last exchange with members of the commission, Hilliard grew emotional.

"It's been my life's work here," Hilliard said. "It's very upsetting at times. I appreciate the help."

Goldstein, who holds the title of deputy attorney general, said the problems that have come up at the crime lab have been faced in other settings in other states.

"Obviously," she said, "the accuracy and reliability of forensic examination is top of mind of everybody involved in the criminal justice system."

An aggressive response, she said, is necessary. She predicted that the lab and the commission are on track to restore confidence in the operation.

