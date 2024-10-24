Open in App
    The Providence Journal

    Walmart offering Thanksgiving meal deal for less than $7 per person. Here's what's in it

    By Melina Khan, USA TODAY NETWORK - New England,

    2 days ago

    Looking for a discount on this year's Thanksgiving dinner? Walmart is offering an "inflation-free" deal on its annual holiday meal bundle.

    This year, Walmart says its holiday meal bundle option costs less than $7 per person. It is available now through Dec. 24.

    "As food prices remain top of mind, more customers want to begin saving earlier and throughout the holiday season," Walmart said in a news release .

    Walmart also said customers have the option to send a meal to loved ones around the country, or donate an entire meal to their local Salvation Army unit.

    Here's what to know.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32OHw1_0wJv6MfK00

    How much is Walmart's Thanksgiving meal bundle?

    Walmart's Thanksgiving meal bundle is being sold in four different sizes, but it costs around $7 per person.

    Here are the four options:

    • Serves four - about $56
    • Serves eight - about $60
    • Serves 16 - about $90
    • Serves 24 - about $121

    What comes in Walmart's Thanksgiving meal bundle?

    Walmart's Thanksgiving meal bundle comes with several options that customers can customize. The standard bundle that serves eight people features 29 items:

    • Whole Frozen Turkey 10 – 16 lb. ($0.88/lb.)
    • Great Value Sweet Hawaiian Rolls (1 unit – 12oz)
    • Great Value Golden Sweet Whole Kernel Corn (3 units - 15oz)
    • Ocean Spray Jellied Cranberry Sauce (1 unit - 14oz)
    • Great Value Canned Green Beans (2 units - 14.5oz)
    • French’s Crispy Fried Onions (1 unit - 6oz)
    • Campbell’s Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup (2 units - 10.5oz)
    • Great Value Brown Gravy Mix (2 units - 0.87oz)
    • Marie Callender’s Southern Pecan Pie (1 unit - 32oz)
    • Great Value Frozen Whipped Topping (1 unit - 8oz)
    • Great Value Frozen Deep Dish Pie Crusts (1 unit - 16oz)
    • Great Value 100% Pure Pumpkin (1 unit - 15oz)
    • Great Value Evaporated Milk (1 unit – 12 fl oz)
    • Jet-Puffed Mini Marshmallows (1 unit - 10oz)
    • Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix (2 units - 8.5oz)
    • Great Value Poultry Seasoning (1 unit - 1.5oz)
    • Swanson Chicken Broth (1 unit - 32oz)
    • Fresh Whole Russet Potatoes (1 unit - 5lbs)
    • Fresh Whole Sweet Potatoes (3 units)
    • Fresh Yellow Onions (1 unit - 3lbs)
    • Fresh Celery Stalks (1 unit)

    This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Walmart offering Thanksgiving meal deal for less than $7 per person. Here's what's in it

