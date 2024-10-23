Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Providence Journal

    He triggered RI's banking crisis. Now, Mollicone's restitution payments were just lowered.

    By Katie Mulvaney, Providence Journal,

    2 days ago

    PROVIDENCE – A Superior Court magistrate has declared Joseph Mollicone Jr. , the once fugitive embezzler whose theft triggered Rhode Island’s banking crisis , in violation of his probation for failing to pay his monthly restitution payments in full.

    Magistrate Gina Lopes revoked 81-year-old Mollicone’s good-time credits for failing to make payments, meaning he will now be under probation an additional seven years and nine months, through 2033.

    His term had been set to expire in 2025.

    Lopes also precluded Mollicone from earning good-time credits in the future that would shave time off his supervision.

    Assistant Attorney General J. Patrick Youngs III moved this summer to have Mollicone found in violation of his probation.

    “While he has made monthly payments, he has consistently made payments significantly less” than what was imposed by the court, Youngs said.

    In a recent order, Lopes also reduced Mollicone’s monthly restitution payments toward the approximately $11.9 million he owes to Rhode Island from $270 to $70, according to court records.

    More: Before Silicon Valley, Rhode Island had its own bank crisis. Here's how it changed the state

    Mollicone tried to have his payments reduced before

    Last year, Mollicone appealed to Lopes to reduce his monthly payments, citing increased costs across the board. His then lawyer, Louis M. Pulner, told the court that Mollicone was experiencing a budgetary shortfall “each and every month” and had incurred added expenses, including $1,900 for hearing aids, unforeseen car repairs and “skyrocketing” utility costs.

    Lopes, who presides over the cost, fines and restitution calendar, said last year that she could not reward Mollicone by decreasing the monthly sum when there were victims out there still impacted by his crimes.

    The state had objected to a reduction at that time.

    “Restitution payments should hurt,” Youngs said. “I think he should try his best.”

    “Mr. Mollicone will never pay it off,” Youngs acknowledged.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O1t6d_0wIOBVvF00

    What happens to Mollicone's restitution payments?

    Mollicone has made payments regularly since his release from prison in 2002, often delivering it to court himself. That money then heads to the state Division of Taxation and then into the General Fund, according to state officials.

    Court records show Mollicone’s monthly payments dropping over time from $300 in 2019 to as low as $50. His last two payments were $70 in September and October.

    In total, he has paid about $54,000, according to Lexi Kriss, spokeswoman for the courts.

    Joseph Mollicone's role in RI's banking crisis

    Mollicone’s theft from Heritage Loan & Investment Co., helped spark the state’s plunge into the worst banking crisis since the Great Depression. It was estimated that one out of every three Rhode Islanders was impacted by his theft at the time of his crimes.

    He began stealing from Heritage Loan as bank president in the mid-1980s after inheriting it from his father. He skimmed an estimated $15.2 million altogether, though he was prosecuted for $12 million in losses.

    Mollicone fled to Salt Lake City in November 1990 as his scheme was about to be revealed and authorities closed in. He lived in Utah under the name John Fazioli, a childhood acquaintance who died just before Mollicone left the state. He posed as a Boston jewelry maker who headed to mountains to ski and relax.

    Heritage Loan failed, taking down the entire Rhode Island Share and Deposit Indemnity Corporation system, the private insurer for most of the state’s credit unions. Depositors were out hundreds of millions of dollars. The state eventually borrowed up to $350 million to reimburse them.

    Mollicone surrendered in April 1992. A jury convicted him a year later of five counts of embezzlement, 19 counts of filing false bank entries and two counts of conspiracy.

    A judge imposed the harshest sentence ever to a white-collar criminal in Rhode Island: 40 years in prison, with 30 years to serve, restitution of $12 million to the state and a $420,000 fine.

    This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: He triggered RI's banking crisis. Now, Mollicone's restitution payments were just lowered.

    Related Search

    Silicon ValleyFinancial crimeRestitution paymentsEmbezzlement consequencesProbation violationsRhode Island

    Comments / 16

    Add a Comment
    Mark
    2h ago
    the Good Ole Boy Network still working just fine 👍
    DW
    21h ago
    It’s Rhode Island crooked politicians it never ends like Bridge nonsense.There all complete corrupt morons
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Investigators Think They Found the Source of the Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak
    Thomas Smith5 hours ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Large Shih Tzu Searching For Love After Owners Move Away
    Camilo Díaz2 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria16 days ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza5 hours ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Former Soldier Sentenced to 30 Years for 2001 Killing of Pregnant Army Specialist in Germany
    Tysonomo Multimedia4 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group21 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    New dental clinic provides care to underserved populations
    The Lantern9 days ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center study suggests therapy dogs improve healthcare workers’ moods
    The Lantern16 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Meet Brie: The Sweet & Tiny Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney55 minutes ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel4 days ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
    Rep. Aaron Bean leads Democrat Holloway by 7 points
    Jacksonville Today4 hours ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena1 day ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group11 days ago
    Whistleblower says big accounting firm hid evidence that a Saudi co-defendant helped finance 9/11
    Florida Bulldog1 day ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy