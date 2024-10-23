He triggered RI's banking crisis. Now, Mollicone's restitution payments were just lowered.

PROVIDENCE – A Superior Court magistrate has declared Joseph Mollicone Jr. , the once fugitive embezzler whose theft triggered Rhode Island’s banking crisis , in violation of his probation for failing to pay his monthly restitution payments in full.

Magistrate Gina Lopes revoked 81-year-old Mollicone’s good-time credits for failing to make payments, meaning he will now be under probation an additional seven years and nine months, through 2033.

His term had been set to expire in 2025.

Lopes also precluded Mollicone from earning good-time credits in the future that would shave time off his supervision.

Assistant Attorney General J. Patrick Youngs III moved this summer to have Mollicone found in violation of his probation.

“While he has made monthly payments, he has consistently made payments significantly less” than what was imposed by the court, Youngs said.

In a recent order, Lopes also reduced Mollicone’s monthly restitution payments toward the approximately $11.9 million he owes to Rhode Island from $270 to $70, according to court records.

Mollicone tried to have his payments reduced before

Last year, Mollicone appealed to Lopes to reduce his monthly payments, citing increased costs across the board. His then lawyer, Louis M. Pulner, told the court that Mollicone was experiencing a budgetary shortfall “each and every month” and had incurred added expenses, including $1,900 for hearing aids, unforeseen car repairs and “skyrocketing” utility costs.

Lopes, who presides over the cost, fines and restitution calendar, said last year that she could not reward Mollicone by decreasing the monthly sum when there were victims out there still impacted by his crimes.

The state had objected to a reduction at that time.

“Restitution payments should hurt,” Youngs said. “I think he should try his best.”

“Mr. Mollicone will never pay it off,” Youngs acknowledged.

What happens to Mollicone's restitution payments?

Mollicone has made payments regularly since his release from prison in 2002, often delivering it to court himself. That money then heads to the state Division of Taxation and then into the General Fund, according to state officials.

Court records show Mollicone’s monthly payments dropping over time from $300 in 2019 to as low as $50. His last two payments were $70 in September and October.

In total, he has paid about $54,000, according to Lexi Kriss, spokeswoman for the courts.

Joseph Mollicone's role in RI's banking crisis

Mollicone’s theft from Heritage Loan & Investment Co., helped spark the state’s plunge into the worst banking crisis since the Great Depression. It was estimated that one out of every three Rhode Islanders was impacted by his theft at the time of his crimes.

He began stealing from Heritage Loan as bank president in the mid-1980s after inheriting it from his father. He skimmed an estimated $15.2 million altogether, though he was prosecuted for $12 million in losses.

Mollicone fled to Salt Lake City in November 1990 as his scheme was about to be revealed and authorities closed in. He lived in Utah under the name John Fazioli, a childhood acquaintance who died just before Mollicone left the state. He posed as a Boston jewelry maker who headed to mountains to ski and relax.

Heritage Loan failed, taking down the entire Rhode Island Share and Deposit Indemnity Corporation system, the private insurer for most of the state’s credit unions. Depositors were out hundreds of millions of dollars. The state eventually borrowed up to $350 million to reimburse them.

Mollicone surrendered in April 1992. A jury convicted him a year later of five counts of embezzlement, 19 counts of filing false bank entries and two counts of conspiracy.

A judge imposed the harshest sentence ever to a white-collar criminal in Rhode Island: 40 years in prison, with 30 years to serve, restitution of $12 million to the state and a $420,000 fine.

