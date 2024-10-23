Open in App
    • The Providence Journal

    ALDI selling Thanksgiving dinner bundle at lowest price in five years. Here's what's in it

    By Melina Khan, USA TODAY NETWORK - New England,

    2 days ago

    With November right around the corner, it's not too early to start planning for Thanksgiving dinner.

    This year, it could cost you less than $50.

    ALDI , the grocery supermarket chain with locations across New England, is selling its annual Thanksgiving dinner basket at the lowest price since 2019.

    The basket, which includes all the ingredients for a full Turkey day dinner, are on sale from now until Wednesday, Nov. 27, ALDI announced last week.

    "Coming in at less than $4.70 per person, the meal delivers on the traditional, crowd-pleasing favorites that guests crave without the sales, coupons, minimum purchase requirements, loyalty cards and other hoops required to save at traditional grocers," ALDI said in a news release .

    Here's what to know.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MoIau_0wIOBLLD00

    How much is ALDI's Thanksgiving dinner basket this year?

    ALDI's Thanksgiving dinner basket costs $47 this year, the lowest price in five years.

    The basket feeds 10 people, according to ALDI, which breaks down to $4.70 per person.

    What comes in ALDI's Thanksgiving dinner basket?

    A Thanksgiving dinner basket from ALDI includes all the necessary ingredients for a full Turkey feast.

    Here's what comes in it:

    • Butterball turkey with spices
    • Gravy
    • Rolls
    • Mac & cheese
    • Stuffing
    • Ingredients for:
      • Cranberry sauce
      • Mashed potatoes
      • Sweet potato casserole
      • Green bean casserole
      • Pumpkin pie

    This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: ALDI selling Thanksgiving dinner bundle at lowest price in five years. Here's what's in it

