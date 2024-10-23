ALDI selling Thanksgiving dinner bundle at lowest price in five years. Here's what's in it

With November right around the corner, it's not too early to start planning for Thanksgiving dinner.

This year, it could cost you less than $50.

ALDI , the grocery supermarket chain with locations across New England, is selling its annual Thanksgiving dinner basket at the lowest price since 2019.

The basket, which includes all the ingredients for a full Turkey day dinner, are on sale from now until Wednesday, Nov. 27, ALDI announced last week.

"Coming in at less than $4.70 per person, the meal delivers on the traditional, crowd-pleasing favorites that guests crave without the sales, coupons, minimum purchase requirements, loyalty cards and other hoops required to save at traditional grocers," ALDI said in a news release .

Here's what to know.

How much is ALDI's Thanksgiving dinner basket this year?

ALDI's Thanksgiving dinner basket costs $47 this year, the lowest price in five years.

The basket feeds 10 people, according to ALDI, which breaks down to $4.70 per person.

What comes in ALDI's Thanksgiving dinner basket?

A Thanksgiving dinner basket from ALDI includes all the necessary ingredients for a full Turkey feast.

Here's what comes in it:

Butterball turkey with spices

Gravy

Rolls

Mac & cheese

Stuffing

Ingredients for: Cranberry sauce Mashed potatoes Sweet potato casserole Green bean casserole Pumpkin pie



