    • The Providence Journal

    Remembering the Rhode Island Nine

    By Will Richmond, Providence Journal,

    2 days ago

    Good morning, I'm Will Richmond at The Providence Journal and this is the Daily Briefing.

    On the banks of the Providence River, along Dyer Street sits a monument that honors the nine men who died on Oct. 23, 1983, when a Marine barracks in Beirut, Lebanon, was bombed.

    If you're not familiar with the Rhode Island Nine, the monument is a striking memorial to men who gave all while serving the country and as you may have already figured from the date above, today marks the 41st anniversary of the bombing.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rV0tp_0wIOBJZl00

    If you're not familiar with the monument or the men who make up the Rhode Island Nine, The Journal's Mark Reynolds dug into The Journal archives to share their stories . Mark also caught up with the brother of one of the men killed to reflect on the legacy of those honored .

    • Earlier this month, The Providence Journal asked readers to pick their favorite design for the 1.5-acre spot in downtown Providence across the street from Trader Joe's. After almost 600 votes were cast, The Journal's Wheeler Cowperthwaite has the clear winner and speaks with the project's designer to learn more about the top concept.

    • The expected price tag for tearing down the westbound Washington Bridge is increasing and it may not be the last time the price tag changes. The Journal's Patrick Anderson has the latest on the project.

    • Is Narragansett Town Beach unfriendly to out-of-towners? The latest numbers might help to provide an answer. The Journal's Antonia Noori Farzan reports on why town officials are bucking the label.

    • Forget crossing the street, these chickens are going to college. Find out where, along with the latest Rhode Island food news in Journal food and dining editor Gail Ciampa's roundup.

    Every day we receive emails ranking Rhode Island. While the work behind the ranks may be dubious, they can be fun. Each day I'll share where Rhody Ranks from one of the latest emails.

    A new study, carried out by restaurant furniture experts Seating Masters , analyzed data from Numbeo, including the price of a meal at an inexpensive restaurant, to determine which states are the most expensive and cheapest to eat out in. The data from the cities in each state was collected and averaged to achieve a more accurate ranking. The price of a three-course meal at a mid-range restaurant for two people was also analyzed for each state and included in the ranking.

    In fourth place is Rhode Island , where an inexpensive meal costs $24.13 . In the Ocean State, going out for a three-course meal will cost $96.56 for two people, the second most expensive in America.

    ☀️ Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid-70s.

    This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Remembering the Rhode Island Nine

    ReneeC
    1d ago
    Thank you for honoring our military 🎖️
    bigz 2018
    2d ago
    bruh are you serious They where the killers and we applauded this. no no no
