Who decides what gets built in Providence? Here's what all the boards and commissions do.

Who decides what gets built where in Providence – and what it looks like?

The answer can be complicated.

In most parts of the city, major new developments just need the sign-off of the City Plan Commission , and possibly the Zoning Board of Review .

But in certain areas, the Historic District Commission , Downtown Design Review Committee , Capital Center Commission or I-195 Redevelopment District Commission will be the ones to decide whether the project moves forward.

Here's a breakdown of the various boards and commissions that get a say on new construction, and, often, changes to existing buildings.

Citywide review boards

What does the City Plan Commission do?

Comparable to other cities' planning boards, Providence's City Plan Commission typically has to approve any major new developments or construction proposed in the city.

Except: Projects that fall under the purview of the I-195 Commission do not require CPC approval, or those under the purview of the Downtown Design Review Committee, except for subdivisions of land.

Here's what it does look at: A proposal for a five-story building with apartments above a car repair shop on Elmwood Avenue, and a proposal to subdivide a 7,000-square-foot lot in Silver Lake.

How it works: When a project goes up for a vote, Providence Planning Department staff issue a report with their recommendations to the CPC. Staff routinely work with developers in the early stages of the process, providing feedback and suggestions before a proposal goes to the CPC for review.

Traditionally, design was not part of the CPC's purview, but a new set of regulations went into effect in January that allow commission members to take aesthetic questions into account.

The CPC has seven members , five of whom are appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the City Council. The mayor and the City Council president can also serve ex officio, or designate someone else to take their place.

All members must be city residents. Of the five appointees who are confirmed by the council, at least three must have specific relevant experience:

Experience in real estate, development or finance (one member)

Experience in city planning, architecture or urban design (one member)

Experience in human services or environmental sciences (one member)

The current chair, Michael Gazdacko , is the director of construction and maintenance for Seasons Corner Market. Two builders, an architect, and a real estate agent are also among the commission's members.

What does the Zoning Board of Review do?

Here's what it looks at: New developments proposed in Providence often do not fully comply with the city's zoning ordinances, and require a variance. That means that the Zoning Board of Review will have a say.

Items on the agenda for the board's October meeting included a request for a new mixed-use building with residential and retail units on Plainfield Street to have a rear setback of 10 feet, instead of 20 feet.

The board is made up of five regular members and two alternates. All must be appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the City Council. Current members include two attorneys, an architect and the chief of staff to Pawtucket Mayor Don Grebien.

As with the CPC, plans get reviewed by professional staff before going to the board for a vote.

What does the Building Board of Review do?

Here's what it looks at: The five-member Building Board of Review is like the Zoning Board of Review, except that it deals with projects that require an exemption to the state building code.

An example from October's docket: A request for a staircase's risers to deviate from the standard required height.

The board's members are appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the City Council. The city charter states that its makeup must include a civil engineer, an architect, a mechanical engineer, a licensed electrician and a builder.

Location-specific review boards

Historic District Commission

Roughly 2,600 properties are located in Providence's eight local historic districts, which are found in areas such as College Hill, along Broadway, around the Cranston Street Armory and in Elmwood. That translates to roughly between 5% and 7% of the city, according the Providence Preservation Society.

Here's what it does: Any new construction in those historic districts needs the approval the Historic District Commission , as do all but the most minor changes to the exteriors of existing buildings. (Paint colors, however, are not subject to review.)

An example: In a typical month, requests to install new storm windows and solar panels make up the bulk of the HDC's agenda.

What else? Large land development projects and subdivisions within historic districts also have to be reviewed by the CPC, according to Providence Deputy Planning Director Bob Azar.

The HDC has 12 members , 10 appointed by the mayor and two by the City Council. They aren't strictly required to have any relevant expertise, but they often do. Current members of the commission include two architects, an event designer, a real estate agent and a former head of the Rhode Island Historical Preservation and Heritage Commission .

Confusingly, Providence is also home to 31 National Register Historic Districts , which cover a much larger portion of the city. There's some overlap , but it's common for properties to be located in a National Historic District but not a city-designated historic district.

In that scenario, the HDC doesn't have oversight. Construction projects in National Historic Districts aren't subject to any additional review or scrutiny unless they receive some form of government support, such as federal or state tax credits. In that case, the state historic preservation office would get a say on the proposal.

Downtown Design Review Committee

Here's what it does: As the name implies, the Downtown Design Review Committee covers the downtown area, from Orms Street down to Point Street.

Major new construction and alterations to existing buildings are both part of its purview. Other, smaller projects get reviewed administratively by Providence Planning Department staff.

An example: A proposal to replace a ground-floor window on the historic Turk's Head Building with a door that can serve as a café entrance, and plans for a new 30-story high rise on Atwells Avenue.

The DDRC has seven members – one representing the HDC, and the rest appointed by the mayor. Current members include two well-known developers, Chris Marsella and Gary Garabedian, and several architects.

Capital Center Commission

Providence's Capital Center Commission was established in the 1980s and oversaw the transformation of the area around the State House and the Amtrak station , including the construction of Providence Place mall.

Here's what it does: Any new construction or alternations to existing buildings proposed on the 15 privately owned parcels that make up the Capital Center Special Development District must be approved by the commission and its subcommittee, the Capital Center Design Review Committee.

Decades after the commission was created, most of those parcels have been developed. They house the GTECH building (now officially known as IGT Center ), the Renaissance Providence Downtown Hotel , and the headquarters for Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Rhode Island, to name a few examples.

City Hall is in favor of dissolving the CCC in order to have "a more consistent regulatory structure in Downtown," the draft of Providence's new comprehensive plan states. Local ordinances state that when that happens, the area will become part of the DDRC's jurisdiction.

One of the only agenda items at the commission's last meeting, in August, was the Bristol County Savings Bank's request to install a freestanding clock sign on Exchange Street. The Design Review Committee has not met once this year.

The commission is made up of 13 members , including four appointed by the governor, four appointed by the mayor, and four appointed by the chair of the Providence Foundation.

I-195 Redevelopment District Commission

Unlike the other boards and committee mentioned here, the 195 Commission , as it's commonly known, is a state commission rather than a city commission.

Here's what it does: It's responsible for figuring out how to redevelop the land freed up by moving I-195 – more than 26 acres in total, mostly concentrated in the Jewelry District and around South Water Street.

New construction projects proposed on the undeveloped parcels need to be approved by the commission, which has its own zoning and planning guidelines . They do not require additional approvals from the city, and do not need to comply with Providence's zoning ordinances.

An example: Currently, the commission is considering nine competing proposals for the empty lot at the corner of Wickenden, South Water and South Main streets.

The commission's seven members are appointed by the governor and confirmed by the state Senate. Currently, it's primarily made up of figures from the business world, plus one retired union leader. The state commerce secretary and Providence's planning director also hold ex officio seats on the commission.

